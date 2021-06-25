Matt Hancocks’ violation could undermine UK compliance with Covid rules, scientists say. Matt Hancock





Behavioral scientists advising governments have warned that violating Matt Hancock’s social distancing rules could make it less likely that others will not comply with Covid restrictions.

The health minister admitted he had violated social distancing guidelines after being photographed intimately with college friend Gina Coladangelo, who was appointed non-executive director of the Department of Health and Social Services (DHSC).

The photo is dated May 6th, and indoor contact with people not living with you was not allowed until May 17th.

Last year, Hancock said he would support the police in any action he wanted to take over Professor Neil Ferguson, who broke social distancing rules by having his lover visit his home. Ferguson was right to step down from government scientific advice. Emergency group (sage). Hancock told Sky News that social distancing rules are for everyone and are fatal.

A spokesperson for the prime minister said on Friday that he accepted Hancox’s apology for his violation of the rules and considers the matter closed.

But experts warn that the health secretary’s actions could undermine public compliance with ongoing restrictions, when Boris Johnson’s former aide Dominic Cummings traveled to his family’s Durham farm and then went on a family trip to Barnadro. Dominic Cummings pointed out the impact he violated. castle.

Doing what I do can have a greater impact than doing what I say. Especially when combined with public outrage, said John DeLuri, professor of social psychology at the University of Sussex, who is part of the Sage subcommittee advising behavioral science. . From our study of the Cummings case, we know that breaking the rules at the top weakens social cohesion and conformity.

Dr. Elise Paul, a Covid-19 social research researcher at University College London, said there are some similarities between the Cummings and Hancock situation. Hancock apologized for his transgression, but the impact on public trust could be worse or worse than Cummings’ situation, as anyone else involved in his special role in government appears to be the one he oversees, she said.

Drury said Hancock’s apology was positive, but that it may not be enough. If the public is fined for the same kind of behavior, will the health secretary be fined to let him know that he has no special experience of any kind? he said

Professor Susan Michie, director of the UCL Center for Behavior Change and member of Spi-B, said: Good evidence that fairness and feeling part of a collective effort are important in helping people adhere to the following guidelines: There is. Restrictions that are difficult or repulsive to adhere to.

As an example of perceived inequity, Michie cited allowing large crowds for sporting events while banning parents on Children’s Sports Day. Another example could be an elected government minister who has been found violating social distancing rules without proper consequences, she said.

But Stephen Reicher, a psychology professor at the University of St Andrews who is also involved in Spi-B, said Hancock should be evaluating her performance as a health assistant. And I agree with Boris Johnson, outlined in a WhatsApp exchange with Dominic Cummings, he said.

According to a message released by Cummings, the prime minister, believed to date back to March last year, called his health minister utterly hopeless.

But I also believe in due process, Reicher said. That’s why we said we needed and urgently needed a full public scrutiny rather than a short chatter so that we could get an adequate assessment of the performance of Hancock and his colleagues who made informed decisions. Their future can be created.

