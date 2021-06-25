U.S. Supreme Court backs refineries in biofuel waiver dispute





June 25 (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday made it easier for small oil refineries to obtain exemptions from a federal law requiring increasing levels of ethanol and other renewable fuels to be blended in their products, a major setback for biofuel producers.

The judges overturned a lower court ruling that blamed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for granting refineries in Wyoming, Utah and Oklahoma extensions of waivers to requirements. the Renewable Fuels Standard (RFS) under a statute called the Clean Air Act, even though the companies’ previous exemptions had expired.

The extensions in question were granted to the units of HollyFrontier Corp (HFC.N) and CVR Energy Inc (CVI.N).

The 6-3 decision, written by conservative judge Neil Gorsuch, compared these extensions to those given in everyday life, for example to a student wanting more time to complete a dissertation even if the deadline has passed or a commercial contract whose term had expired.

“It is quite natural – and in keeping with ordinary usage – to seek an ‘extension’ of time even after a certain amount of time,” said Gorsuch.

In a dissent, Conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett, joined by Liberal Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, criticized the decision’s interpretation of the word “extend.” The “EPA cannot” extend “an exemption that a refinery no longer has,” Barrett wrote.

President Joe Biden’s administration has considered ways to relieve U.S. oil refiners of biofuel blending mandates.

The case reflected a long-standing dispute between the oil and corn industries. The legal battle focused on changes made in 2005 and 2007 to the Clean Air Act to require biofuel quotas in U.S. gasoline and diesel products – intended to reduce reliance on foreign oil and support alternatives. to fossil fuels.

Under the program, refiners must blend billions of gallons of biofuels such as ethanol into their fuel or purchase compliance credits, called RINs, from those who do.

U.S. renewable fuel credits fell on the news, trading at 1.55 cents each, from $ 1.65 each on Thursday. U.S. gasoline and diesel futures plunged about 3% immediately after the news, but then eased losses.

States supporting the refineries included Wyoming. Those supporting biofuels included Iowa. Both sides cited economic threats to their rural economies posed by the dispute.

HollyFrontier Corp said in a statement: “We are delighted that our longstanding arguments have now been upheld by the Supreme Court.” HollyFrontier urged the EPA to “take immediate action to make the RFS a viable program for US refiners and consumers.”

American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers President Chet Thompson said the renewable fuels standard “hurts consumers and jeopardizes the viability of refineries across the country, as well as the jobs and communities they support. “.

The biofuel and corn producer groups that challenged the waivers, including the Renewable Fuels Association and the National Corn Growers Association, said in a statement they were “extremely disappointed with this unfortunate Supreme Court ruling.”

Noting that because the lower court also criticized the EPA’s decision on other grounds, the groups said they were optimistic the Biden administration and the EPA “would take a much more judicious and responsible approach. of the refinery exemption program than their predecessors “.

Renewable fuels groups said an increase in waivers during former President Donald Trump’s administration reduced demand for their products by billions of dollars.

Small refineries were exempt until 2011 to account for any “disproportionate economic hardship” they would experience in complying with the volume requirements for ethanol and other biofuels. But the EPA was allowed to extend those exemptions for certain periods.

The issue was whether the EPA impermissibly exempted units of HollyFrontier and CVR Energy in 2017 and 2018 when they had not received continuous prior extensions of an initial exemption.

Last year, the Denver-based 10th US Court of Appeals ruled that the EPA had overstepped its powers “because the agency had nothing to” expand. “

Report by Andrew Chung in New York; Editing by Will Dunham

