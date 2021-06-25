Taliban say they have the right to react if US troops stay in Afghanistan | Conflict News





A spokesperson tells Al Jazeera that if Washington maintains 650 troops past the 9/11 deadline, it will be a blatant violation of the agreement.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Al Jazeera in an exclusive interview that the armed group has the right to react if the United States still keeps troops in Afghanistan after 9/11, when the withdrawal is expected to take place. finish.

US officials told the Associated Press on Thursday that around 650 US troops were to remain in Afghanistan to ensure the safety of diplomats after Washington withdrew its forces to end its 20-year military presence in the country .

Reacting to the report, Shaheen told Al Jazeeras Osama Bin Javaid in Doha that if the United States did so, it would be in violation of an agreement to end the United States’ longest war that has broken out between Washington. and the Taliban in the Qatari capital in February. 2020.

We signed the Doha agreement and it was negotiated with the American side for 18 months. They agreed and pledged to withdraw all their military forces, advisers and contractors from Afghanistan, Shaheen said.

I think this is a blatant violation of this agreement, he added.

If they stay here, then I think it’s kind of a continuation of the occupation. They raped and we have a full right to respond, Shaheen said.

US President Joe Biden announced in mid-April his intention to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by September 11, adding several months to the May 1 deadline in the deal between his predecessor’s administration, Donald Trump, and the Taliban after talks that excluded the Afghan government.

Biden’s final troop withdrawal began on May 1, when the US troop count was between 2,500 and 3,500, and could be completed as early as July 4. All international troops, including 7,000 NATO troops, are expected to leave by September 11. .

Shaheen told Al Jazeera that the Taliban were committed to providing safe passage for US forces when they pulled out of Afghanistan and that the armed group would not attack them.

We stuck with that, Shaheen said.

We did not attack them during their withdrawal. same [when] they violated the complete May Day withdrawal from Afghanistan, we did not attack them when we are fully capable of doing so.

Fears of government collapse

The pullout comes amid the massive territorial gains made by the Taliban since the US and NATO withdrawal began, heightening Western fears that the Afghan government and its military could collapse within months.

The Taliban have invaded dozens of districts, while stepping up their attacks on government positions.

Speaking in Paris on Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged that attacks on Afghan forces were escalating and that Washington was assessing whether peace plans were realistic.

We are looking very carefully at the situation on the ground in Afghanistan and also looking very carefully at whether the Taliban are really serious about a peaceful resolution of the conflict, Blinken said.

We continue to be engaged in diplomacy, but actions that attempt to take the country by force are of course totally incompatible with the search for a peaceful solution.

