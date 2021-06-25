UK eases quarantine for US and other arrivals





The UK government announced this summer that it will allow travelers from the US and other countries on the UK’s “pumpkin list” to avoid quarantine.

According to the UK government, the measure will be introduced in phases, starting with UK residents, adding that a confirmed date will be announced next month. At the same time, it will remove the directive that people should not travel to amber countries.

The government said it will provide more details next month, including how the rules will apply to those who cannot be vaccinated.

Transport Minister Grant Shapps said: “We are working hard to safely resume international travel this summer, and thanks to the success of our vaccination program, we are now reducing the quarantine period for fully vaccinated UK arrivals from amber to amber. You might consider removing countries that are showing real signs of progress.

“We are right to continue this cautious approach to ensuring that our route out of international travel restrictions is sustainable while protecting public health and vaccine launches as our top priority.”

Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said: “It is very positive news that pastors are following the science and that fully vaccinated people can safely travel without quarantine later this summer.

Charlie Cornish, CEO of Manchester Airports Group said: “It has been a long time since we announced our intention to allow double-vaccinated people to travel to amber countries without requiring self-quarantine upon return, and this policy should be implemented as soon as possible.

“A vague and open promise is not enough.”

Jason Oshiokpekhai, Managing Director of Global Travel Collection UK, said: “We need to be clearer on this issue. We have already lost a significant portion of what we expected to be a lifeline recovery period. So There’s no reason not to, we’re benefiting from the tremendous progress we’ve made with our immunization programs.

“More than 60% of the UK population is now double-vaccinated with proven protection against all circulating strains. Combine that with the strain-zero news imported from over 20,000 passengers returning from amber list countries, the question I ask. Are you waiting?”

This month, the US and UK agreed to form an expert working group to develop recommendations for resuming international travel. The US continues to deny entry to foreigners from the UK and the Schengen region of Europe. The US also requires a negative Covid-19 test for all incoming international air travelers.

In a statement, the American Chamber of Commerce SVP for European Affairs Marjorie Chorlins asked the US government to “allow European travelers to return to the United States as soon as possible. The resumption of safe transatlantic travel is very important for our country.” Face-to-face business engagement and international tourism will help fuel economic growth and job creation for Americans across the United States. “

The announcement came as the UK government changed its traffic light system.

