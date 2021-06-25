US has no explanation for UFOs, does not rule out aliens





WASHINGTON The government still has no explanation for nearly all of the dozens of unidentified aerial phenomena reported over nearly two decades and investigated by a Pentagon task force, according to a report released Friday, a result that is likely to feed the theories of visits from another world.

A total of 143 reports collected since 2004 remain unexplained, according to the document released by the office of the director of national intelligence. Of these, 21 reports of unknown phenomena, involving 18 episodes, may demonstrate technological capabilities unknown to the United States: objects moving without observable propulsion or with rapid acceleration that would be beyond Russia’s capabilities. , China or other earthly nations. But, according to the report, a more rigorous analysis of these episodes is needed.

There is no evidence that any of the episodes involve secret US weapons programs, technology unknown to Russia or China, or extraterrestrial visits. But the government’s report did not exclude these explanations.

The nine-page document essentially refuses to draw any conclusions, announcing that the available reports are largely inconclusive and noting that limited and inconsistent data has created a challenge in assessing the phenomenon.

The report indicated that the number of observations was too limited for a detailed analysis of the models. As they clustered around military training or proving grounds, the report found that this could be the result of collection bias or the presence of advanced sensors in those areas.

Government officials presented a plan to develop, if additional funds are available, a better program to observe and collect data on future unexplained phenomena.

The failure to come to a conclusion on the unexplained episodes has raised questions about how seriously the government has taken them so far and whether it has assembled adequate scientific expertise to examine them.

There is too little data to draw a conclusion on many episodes, officials said. But scientific experts and enthusiastic amateurs have come up with explanations ranging from the mundane to the afterlife, and the report did little to support or reject their theories.

Government officials were reluctant to acknowledge the potential that the phenomena could be extraterrestrial devices on Friday, a sign of their improbability for that explanation.

There was no affirmative evidence that the unexplained phenomena are extraterrestrial spaceships in the report. But because the government has offered no explanation for so many episodes, the new report is sure to fuel the enthusiasm of those who think they might be.

Among the unexplained incidents are three high-profile videos of aerial phenomena taken by the US Navy and seen by pilots in recent years.

The report released Friday is an interim report, which is how former officials involved in the Pentagon review predicted the government would initially deal with Congress’ requirement to submit an unclassified report on what it knows about. UFOs.

The government intends to notify Congress within 90 days of efforts to develop an improved collection strategy and what officials are calling a technical roadmap to develop technology to better observe the phenomena, said Friday from senior government officials to reporters. Officials said they would provide lawmakers with periodic updates beyond that.

The Pentagon and intelligence agencies have avoided the term UFO and instead refer to UAP, or unidentified aerial phenomena. There has been a bit of rebranding, both to reduce public enthusiasm and remove the stigma UFOs can carry, to encourage pilots to report sightings and scientists to study them.

The new report laid out five categories of possible explanations for the phenomenon: secret technology developed by an opposing power like Russia and China, classified advanced American technology, a natural phenomenon, air congestion such as stray weather balloons, and a different Category tote. The latter group could include alien technology.

But among the episodes examined by the task force, only one could be identified and categorized: a large deflating balloon which was classified as an aerial clutter.

Officials have no indication that the unexplained incidents show objects as part of a foreign intelligence gathering program or a major technological advance from a potential adversary, a senior government official said. They are also unable to confirm that any of the incidents were part of a U.S. government or defense industry program, a senior official said.

Nonetheless, the report does not completely rule out a Russian or Chinese aircraft or an American classified program.

The report was made public due to a provision inserted by Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, in a massive spending bill passed by Congress.

The Defense Department and the intelligence community have a lot of work to do before we can truly understand whether these air threats present a serious national security concern, Rubio said.

Among the incidents examined by the task force, there is no clear indication that there is a non-terrestrial explanation for them, a senior official said, adding that the government would go where the data takes us as the investigation continues. .

The report avoids any real discussion of the possibility that the unexplained phenomenon is extraterrestrial in nature. It was not the purpose of the government task force to search for alien life, a responsibility that rests with NASA, a senior government official said.

Perhaps as a result, government officials have said that in the future they will only focus on observing the phenomena and have no intention of trying to communicate with the objects.

Most of the episodes investigated by the government were reported by the US Navy. While the Air Force has tried for the past decades to stay away from collecting UFO reports, uncomfortable with its own history, it has launched a renewed program of data collection in 2020. .

Government officials have said that upon closer examination, the 21 reports that show unusual acceleration or movement may turn out to have normal explanations. Government analysts examined cameras and sensors that recorded the phenomenon for potential flaws, a senior government official said.

The sensors of the cameras that recorded some of the episodes were generally not suitable for identifying an unknown phenomenon, according to the report.

There are plausible, but dry, explanations for each of the Navy’s records that are more likely than some sort of extraordinary technology, said Mick West, a science writer who focuses on debunking conspiracy theories.

In a video, sudden movement of the object could be due to a change in the movement of the cameras. In another, an object that appears to be moving quickly is actually moving much slower when a relevant trigonometric calculation is applied. An image of a rapidly rotating object hovering over clouds is caused by infrared glare, West said.

The report appeared to give Mr West’s explanations at least a partial vote of confidence by noting that the perspective of sensors capturing images or other data is important in determining whether an object demonstrates revolutionary aerospace capabilities.

They don’t make big claims; they say some of the things they see appear to show unusual behavior and further study is needed, Mr West said. Obviously, they’re not saying his aliens aren’t getting close.

Later on Friday, the Pentagon announced it would develop procedures to collect data and analyze reports of unidentified phenomena, adding staff and other resources to examine the episodes.

The effort may require some outside expertise, but scientists, who have long shied away from studying UFOs, are likely to need some coaxing.

No one wants to risk being criticized by true believers or ostracized by their peers, said Chris Impey, professor of astronomy at the University of Arizona. If the Pentagon or the government asked for scientific contributions and gave them data and a few resources, people would participate.

