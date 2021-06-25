Fremantle UK employs a Talent Director. Newton, EP “President” Board of Directors





Fremantle, UK appoints Victoria Roy as head of talent

Global entertainment group Fremantle has hired Victoria Roye (pictured) to take on the role of new talent director for UK production unit Fremantle UK.

Roye oversees freelance staff at Fremantle with a focus on the Thames, Talkback and Naked brands. She will be staffing shows such as The Apprentice, Britain’s Got Talent, Grand Designs, Eating With My Ex, The Rap Game UK, I Can See Your Voice and more.

Roye was previously a talent executive on Channel 4 and founder of TV Talent North. Prior to Channel 4, he was a talent executive at BBC Studios responsible for entertainment, music and event shows including Strictly Come Dancing, Dragons Den, Eurovision, Comic Relief, Children in Need and Mastermind.

Roye also created TV Talent North and set it up after the COVID-19 pandemic with the help of Channel 4, the BBC, ITV, Viacom and 26 Indians. Since then, the group has grown to more than 6,000 members and 1,500 jobs were posted last year.

“Victoria has an exceptional eye for both experienced and emerging talent, not only in London but across the UK. She is positive and passionate and will be a great asset to any production label looking to acquire, support and retain the most skilled and collaborative production teams in the business,” said Simon Andreae, CEO of Fremantle UK, in a release.

Thandiwe Newton Joins Doc President as Executive Producer

Actor Thandiwe Newton served as Executive Producer on Presidents of the Documentary about Zimbabwe’s first presidential election since the fall of Robert Mugabe’s regime.

The president comes from director Camilla Nielsen, the sequel to a 2014 Democratic document on enacting Zimbabwe’s first democratic constitution. It had a world premiere at Sundance and has since been screened at other festivals around the world, including CPH:DOX and AFI Docs in Washington DC.

Newton, an Anglo-Zimbabwean, is also a philanthropist and activist, most recently on the Order of the British Empire for film and charitable services, and was placed on the Queen’s New Year’s Honors List.

“Zimbabwe needs this film just as the body needs oxygen. It has the potential to save lives, liberate the oppressed, and discover the truth. There is no better purpose for making a film than this,” Newton said in the release.

President was produced by Oscar nominee Signe Byrge Srensen (The Act of Killing, The Look of Silence) and Oscar nominee Joslyn Barnes (Strong Island, Hale County This Morning, This Evening), with Anne Khncke and Anita Rehoff Larsen playing Sant. co-created for & Usant, executive producers Susan Rockefeller and Danny Glover of Louverture Films, Final Cut, Mandy Chang, Sabine Bubeck-Paaz of Real, and Tone Grttjord-Glenne of Newton.

Tubi, TikTok team on live perfume special

Fox’s free streamer Tubi will premiere a nostalgic live reunion special on the short video app TikTok on June 30th.

The hour-long quiz and challenge special is hosted by influencer and comedian Brittany Broski, and stars of the 90s and 2000s such as Paris Hilton (The Simple Life), Marlon Wayans (In Living Color) and Fran Drescher () We are proud of our lineup. The Nanny), Joey Lawrence (Blossom), Lacey Chabert (Party of Five).

The purpose of the special is to highlight nostalgic titles that can be streamed as part of Tubi’s free library, and to promote the event that the streaming service launches on TikTok a series of videos featuring the stars of the era alongside popular TikTok creators. is.

Natalie Bastian, Tubi’s VP of Marketing, said in the release, “We saw a direct correlation between trending titles on TikTok and those titles on Tubi, which serves as the primary viewing platform for TikTok users.

