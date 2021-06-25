Whittenburg makes one last fight at US gymnastics trials





ST. LOUIS Donnell Whittenburg can see the end. He’s hiding somewhere. Probably this fall, whether or not he makes his place on the US Olympic men’s gymnastics team.

Seven years have passed in a flash. Whittenburg will be 27 in August. Barely old, but the physical and mental demands of the sport have taken their toll.

Even in the final months of an enigmatic career, Whittenburg remains a bit of a puzzle. Built like an NFL linebacker, even though he’s only 5-foot-4, Whittenburg struggled to keep the promise he made in his early years on the United States National Team, when ‘he helped the Americans win bronze at the 2014 world championships and followed a year later, he won an individual bronze in vault.

These remain his only medals in major international competitions. The Baltimore native was a replacement for the 2016 U.S. Olympic team and hasn’t returned to a world championship since 2017.

A d

Yet there remain flashes of what could have been and could still be.

Whittenburg, when healthy and fully engaged, remains one of the most powerful vaulters on the planet. He featured it on Thursday at the opening night of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, making his way through SportsCenter’s Top 10 as he soared through the air with a double twist back flip performed for the first time in competition by North Korean Ri Se Gwang.

The judges rewarded Whittenburg with a 15.05, one of two routines that night anyway to break the 15.0 barrier. Still, four of Whittenburg’s other five rotations were nowhere near his best. Although he remains a force on the still rings, an event that responds to his combination of strength and control, he finished outside the top 10 on parallel bars, horizontal bar, floor and pommel horse. .

With Brody Malone, Sam Mikulak, Shane Wiskus and Yul Moldauer in position to win all four spots on the US Olympic team, Whittenburg’s only chance to make it to Tokyo is to find his way to the place more than the Americans have. won at the Pan American Championships in Brazil earlier this month, a meeting Whittenburg watched from the stands as a substitute.

A d

Most one will compete in Japan as an individual. US director of men’s high performance Brett McClure said the decision to get it will depend entirely on medal potential at the Games. Whittenburg’s first vault score would likely put him in the mix, but the selection committee will have options. Alec Yoder was brilliant on the pommel horse. Alex Diab was stable on the rings.

Whittenburg knows all of this, which is why he tries to stay in the moment. In what could be his last chance in the limelight, he spent the warm-up trying to excite as many of his competitors as possible.

It’s those Olympic trials, like all the boys here, said Whittenburg. I’m just trying to show as much love as I can because you know we’ve been fighting these guys for so long and you know there are new guys coming too. So I think for me and my place, kind of one of the vets here, it’s like I just want everyone to feel comfortable and welcome. So that’s kind of why I’m doing this.

A d

Whittenburg’s relaxed vibe contrasts with what he felt during his later years at the US Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado. He spent most of a decade there, but left in 2019 after failing to make the world championship squad. He found the atmosphere stifling.

I just felt like kind of a kid on campus and having to follow rules and stuff like that and have all the attention on myself, he said.

He moved to a new gym in Wisconsin, training alongside Marvin Kimble, who retired this spring. A hand injury limited Whittenburg earlier in the year, but he insisted. If he manages to put together two solid jumps in the final on Saturday night, he will present a convincing case to the selection committee. After his long and complicated journey, he will take it.

I already know exactly where I stand. It’s just a matter of doing exactly what I need to do when I’m on the floor, he said. I know I can compete with the best specialists in the world. If I just do my job, I feel like the rest will take care of itself.

A d

___

More AP: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos