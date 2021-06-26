U.S. refining capacity shrinks 4.5% as pandemic closes factories





View of the Tesoro refinery in Martinez, Calif. On February 2, 2015. Marathon subsequently acquired the facility and closed it in 2020. REUTERS / Robert Galbraith (USA) / File Photo

HOUSTON, June 25 (Reuters) – U.S. refining capacity fell 4.5% last year to 18.13 million barrels per day (bpd) from a record 18.98 million bpd a year earlier , the US government reported on Friday, reflecting weak demand for fuels during the Covid19 pandemic.

This is the first annual decline since 2018, when capacity fell 18,530 bpd and the largest since 2012, according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). In that year, capacity fell by 414,192 bpd following the Great Recession.

Last year, U.S. refiners suffered heavy financial losses and shut down five facilities as the pandemic slashed fuel sales. Average gasoline consumption in the United States fell 13% last year, with gasoline and diesel prices hitting their lowest levels in four years, government figures show.

Five refineries, with a combined capacity of 801,146 b / d, were closed permanently following a 1.3 million b / d drop in gasoline consumption as businesses closed and consumers stayed at their home. The closures have reduced capacity to a level below the 18.3 million b / d of 2016.

John Auers, executive vice president of Turner, Mason & Co, said the capacity drop was expected.

“Global lockdowns and the associated destruction of demand led to the shutdowns of refineries that were likely to close eventually,” said Auers.

The country’s largest crude oil refiner, Marathon Petroleum (MPC.N), has shut down three refineries, while energy giant Shell (RDSa.L) and independent refiner HollyFrontier (HFC.N) have each shut down one in 2020.

Marathon converted one refinery to a renewable diesel plant and is converting another to produce renewable diesel. HollyFrontier also plans to convert its idle refinery to a renewable diesel producer.

The fire-ravaged Philadelphia Energy Systems refinery was sold last year to a developer who plans to demolish it.

In May, the 200,000 bpd Limetree Bay refinery in St. Croix, US Virgin Islands, shut down on orders from the US Environmental Protection Agency. On Monday, owner Limetree Bay Energy said the plant would not restart. read more The EIA does not count Limetree Bay in US refining capacity.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio

