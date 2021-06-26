Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome among cyclists writing to the UK government





Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome are among the 12 riders who have written to the UK government.

Numerous elite names are claiming that the “path to success” of future British cyclists is in danger of being “annihilated” by Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic.

A group of 12 riders, including Tour de France winners Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas, have sent a letter to the UK government to raise their concerns.

They believe that post-Brexit rules that limit the time riders can spend in Europe will hamper development.

The group also believes a major British race conference has been “lost” due to Covid-19.

“Each of us has gone on a different journey through the sport, but what is clear to all of us is that we wouldn’t have reached this point without the intensity of regular top-level racing and the ability to test our limits in unfamiliar environments,” the rider’s. read the letter.

“I write today because we fear that the same road to success for young British riders is more challenging than ever and for most people we fear that it risks disappearing altogether.”

Thomas and Froome put their names on the letter, along with former world champions Lizzie Deignan, Anna Christian, Dani Christmas, Mark Donovan, Lizzie Holden, Joss Lowden, Dan McLay, Connor Swift, Alice Towers and Fred Wright.

The letter to the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports Oliver Douden was sent over the weekend at the start of the Tour de France and La Course.

Behind it, it points out that UK residents are only allowed to visit EU countries for 90 days in 180 days as a result of Brexit, and urges the government to draft a resolution for the start of the 2022 season.

The letter continues. “We are fortunate to have professional contracts with top-notch teams, but if we had experienced the current restrictions on visa-free residency early in our careers, we may not have enjoyed those privileges.

“The impact of COVID-19 across Europe was overshadowed in 2021 by subsequent restrictions on cross-border travel.

“We are concerned that the absence of a strong solution in the form of an amateur sportsman visa or other contract by 2022 will leave many riders missing the opportunity to gain such critical experience.

“We know sports aren’t the only industry affected, and we expect sportsmen not to line up for government support, but we’re asking for a conversation.”

British Cycling claims that the number of UK races decreased by 23% from 2016 to 2019, as “difficulty in gaining the necessary privileges” and restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic added to the challenge.

The 12 riders added to the letter: “British Cycling is working hard to tackle the challenges ahead, but we need your support to urgently rethink cycle racing against highway regulations to make a real difference.

“With this we will empower more volunteer race marshals and review police prosecutions to ensure that the British race is safe and financially viable.”

