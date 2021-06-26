Why the Pentagon UFO Report Is Deeply Disturbing to US Security Experts American national security





If the idea that we are visited by aliens seems too difficult to contemplate, the thesis that the extraordinary-looking devices are the work of terrestrial adversaries seems only slightly less far-fetched and at the same time deeply disturbing for them. American security experts.

Pressing for the Pentagon’s UFO report to be released, intelligence-briefed congressional leaders underscored the urgent security threat implied by the unexplained aerial phenomena.

If there are objects flying over military installations that could pose a security threat [it] must be declassified and revealed to the American public, Democratic Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Mark Warner said on Fox 8 TV. If there’s anything there, let’s go find it, and it is probably a foreign power.

The report, released Friday, found that while intelligence officials don’t believe alien life is responsible for the dozens of Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP) reports, they can’t fully explain what is.

The report further states that most UAP incidents fall into five possible categories: aerial clutter, natural atmospheric phenomena, USG or US industry development programs, foreign adversary systems and another catch-all and that the UAP may pose a challenge to the national security of the United States.

He said there was no evidence that the objects were linked to any other country like Russia or China, but he did not rule out the possibility.

Marik Von Rennenkampff, who served in the Pentagon and as an analyst in the State Departments’ Bureau of International Security and Non-Proliferation, said that if a foreign power was behind the plane seen by the pilots and American radar, they would have made a breathtaking technological leap and American intelligence would have suffered a huge failure. He thought the two were unlikely.

China has well-documented problems with basic jet engines, it relies on espionage to develop its most advanced weapon systems. So I am fighting against the fact that China has developed this, said Von Rennenkampff. Russia has a defense budget that is only a fraction of that of the United States, and a lot of its military infrastructure is collapsing, so I’m struggling with that as well.

So if it’s China or Russia, then it’s extraordinary, he added. I don’t know how they did it, and it would be a monumental failure of US intelligence gathering, orders of magnitude worse than 9/11.

Jack Weinstein, professor of international security at Boston University and former lieutenant general in the United States Air Force, said: If a foreign power had technology that could work so quickly, take turns , it really shouldn’t be aerodynamically possible, we would see that in conflict operation.

And if a foreign power were to actually test high-tech equipment, it would test high-tech equipment in a protected area of ​​their country that the United States or other foreign powers could not see, Weinstein added. If you get something from this secret that can work really well, you won’t show it to anyone until you absolutely need it.

Another option is that a foreign power developed unmanned aircraft that could usurp America’s radar and instruments by showing them the incredible speeds and directional changes that have been reported.

Thomas Bania, professor of astronomy at Boston University, said: Without the range, then you just can’t tell the speed, acceleration, etc. So the interpretation of speeds and turns (i.e. acceleration) that our American technology cannot match is simply wrong. No need to summon an alien power with much superior superior technology.

If I was the one running their electronic warfare show, I would build little drones and fill them with electronics that would monitor and record whatever our military radars sent them, Bania said. Then I would take care of the reverse engineering of what our guns were doing. Then I would develop protocols to spoof radar locks by giving us ranges that would involve these ridiculous movements.

