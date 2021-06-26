Is there a lot of flu this winter in the UK? | flu





The UK is using a coronavirus vaccine to control the coronavirus pandemic, but scientists warn that another virus, influenza, could return and hit us in the fall and winter.

Why is the next flu season going to be tough?

Flu season is bad when virulent strains of the virus encounter people with little or no immunity. The UK has experienced a relatively small number of flu cases over the past few years, with few cases disappearing during the season as lockdowns and other Covid measures have dramatically reduced the spread of influenza. According to the Royal College of General Practitioners, flu cases in the community are down about 95% compared to last season.

There are so few viruses circulating that people will become more vulnerable to the flu as the population’s immunity weakens and the world reopens and transmission resumes. There is also greater uncertainty about the effectiveness of this year’s flu vaccine. This is because the decision on which strains to include in the injection was made on a smaller number of samples than usual.

How bad can it be?

In the UK, seasonal flu usually kills about 7,000 people and causes infections thousands of times. Professor Peter Openshaw, a member of the government’s Emerging Respiratory Virus Threat Advisory Group (Nervtag), says the number of commonly seen cases could double in the coming season due to reduced immunity. The potential impact on hospital admissions and mortality is unclear. Especially since Covid has already caused many additional deaths among the elderly and infirm. If the UK experiences a severe coronavirus wave in the winter, some Covid restrictions could be re-introduced or people could voluntarily switch back to social distancing and wearing masks to lower influenza rates.

What does NHS stand for?

Health services are always a burden during the winter months, and influenza can be a major factor in the number of people requiring hospital care. If the country faces a resurgence of the coronavirus and influenza bounces back again, the NHS risks being overwhelmed.

The NHS may need to classify flu patients from Covid patients to offer other treatments. The antiviral flu drug oseltamivir is most effective when given as soon as the patient is hospitalized. The problem we will face with the coronavirus and the flu at the same time is: who has the flu? Oseltamivir should be administered immediately. No time to wait for test results. says Dr John McCauley, director of the Center for Global Influenza at the Francis Creek Institute in London.

One option is for a person with suspected flu to start taking oseltamivir and stop treatment if the flu test is negative. Another concern is that some patients may contract the flu and Covid at the same time, which almost doubles the risk of death compared to infection with Covid alone.

How should I prepare?

Surveillance of influenza cases around the world, the Southern Hemisphere, the Middle East and the tropics should provide an early warning of the upcoming flu season, but most importantly, they are vulnerable to influenza and covid, and the overlap is well protected by vaccines. All adults should get two doses of the coronavirus vaccine before the flu season begins, and the NHS aims to repeat the flu vaccination program that has been extended over the past few years so that everyone over the age of 50 can get the flu shot. – Risk group.

The flu vaccine isn’t as effective as the Covid vaccine, but it’s considered 50% effective, but it still makes a big difference. If you have the flu, you are on the edge. It doesn’t take much time to hit a bad flu season, McCauley says. There is always uncertainty and vaccination is an insurance policy. You cannot prepare for a flu epidemic. It doesn’t matter if it doesn’t happen. Vaccines are cheap.

Can Covid and flu jab be administered together?

When winter comes, some people, especially those who got their first vaccine in December or January, may need a Covid booster jab to boost immunity. Administering the Covid booster at the same time as the flu shot makes it easier for the NHS to pass it on. Research is underway examining the feasibility of bringing the two together, and an answer is expected by the end of the year.

Getting people vaccinated against the flu is a big challenge, Openshaw says, but the NHS is a regularly emerging challenge. However, administering separate vaccines against Covid and campaigns to bolster flu vaccinations are a huge challenge if not administered at the same time.

