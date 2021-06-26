New South American Covid strain discovered in UK





Six cases of lambda variants have been identified domestically, all related to international travel.

Public Health England says that the Lambda variant has been designated as the variant under investigation (VUI) due to an increasing number of international cases and several notable mutations.

In Peru, which was identified in August, the lambda variant now accounts for 82% of new infections.

It is also being detected in one in three cases in Chile.

read more

It is also spreading rapidly in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico.

Pablo Tsukayama and his team at Limas Cayetano Heredia University followed the evolution of a Lambda strain in Peru.

He told DW News, “With 187,000 deaths and the highest mortality rate in the world, we are the country most struggling with the coronavirus. So it’s no surprise that a new strain has started here.” .

PHE said testing is ongoing and there is currently no evidence that this strain causes more serious illness or makes the vaccine less effective.

An additional 514 people had been hospitalized for COVID-19 in the UK by 21 June, of which 304 had not been vaccinated.

Dr Jenny Harries, Chief Executive Officer of the UK Health Security Agency, said: Through the success of vaccination programs, data show that we are beginning to break the link between cases and hospitalization. This is very encouraging news, but we cannot be satisfied.

Two doses are far more effective against Covid-19 than one dose, so come for a second dose as soon as you are invited.

While vaccines provide excellent protection, they do not provide complete protection, so it is more important than ever to remain vigilant.

Protect yourself and those around you by working from home whenever possible and always practicing your hands, face, space, and fresh air.

PHE said testing is ongoing and there is currently no evidence that this strain causes more serious illness or makes the vaccine less effective.

/ PA wire

The government said there were 15,810 more laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK as of 9 a.m. Friday.

The government also said as of Friday that an additional 18 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to 128,066 deaths in the UK.

Separate figures released by the National Statistical Office show that there are 153,000 registered deaths in the UK where COVID-19 is mentioned in death certificates.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos