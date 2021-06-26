FACT SHEET: Continued U.S. Support for a Peaceful and Stable Afghanistan





The United States continues to use its full panoply of diplomatic, economic and assistance tools to support a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

Today, President Biden welcomed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and President of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, to the White House to discuss the continued support of the United States, including through the security assistance to Afghan national security and defense forces, development and humanitarian aid. to support the Afghan people and diplomatic commitment to peace.

Our strong support and partnership are designed to prevent Afghanistan from being used again as a haven for terrorism; maintain Afghan stability and strengthen autonomy; promote economic growth; preserve social gains in education, health, women’s empowerment and the rule of law; protect the rights of women, girls and minorities; strengthening Afghan civil society; and respond to humanitarian needs. Since 2002, the United States has provided nearly $ 88 billion in security assistance, $ 36 billion in civilian assistance, including $ 787 million specifically to support Afghan women and girls, and nearly $ 3.9 billion in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

The United States will continue to provide assistance as part of its enduring partnership with Afghanistan to promote a peaceful and stable future that the Afghan people want and deserve. This includes:

Providing COVID-19 vaccines to the Afghan people. As part of our work to end the COVID-19 pandemic around the world and in response to a recent increase in COVID cases in Afghanistan, the United States will donate three million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to the Afghan people via COVAX. COVAX is working to ship these doses to Afghanistan.

Provide critical emergency medical assistance to respond to the COVID-19 crisis. USAID is also supporting Afghan efforts to respond to critical oxygen and medical ventilation shortages by providing emergency and structural assistance. USAID has ordered more than 300 oxygen cylinders and several months of ventilator consumables to be shipped to Afghanistan as soon as possible. Additionally, USAID plans to install oxygen plants in four hospitals that will serve smaller facilities in surrounding areas. USAID previously announced that it would invest $ 3.7 million to train clinicians in severe case management in the five hardest-hit urban cities and provide critical expertise for vaccine deployment. .

Provide the necessary assistance to help cope with the impacts of the pandemic. This is in addition to last year, the State Department and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) provided $ 40 million to directly help Afghanistan respond to the COVID outbreak. -19, accelerated $ 90 million in other COVID-related development assistance. through the World Bank, and redirected other US development aid to support Afghan efforts to deal with the consequences of the pandemic. And, USAID recently committed $ 38 million in additional emergency COVID-19 funding to the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) to meet the food and nutrition needs of approximately 1.2 million vulnerable people affected by COVID in Afghanistan. WFP will reach more than one million people most affected by the economic impacts of COVID-19 with in-kind food assistance to help them meet their food needs for four months. In addition, with this funding, WFP will reach more than 164,000 children and nearly 28,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women with essential treatment for moderate acute malnutrition.

Provide life-saving humanitarian aid to Afghans in need. The United States recently announced more than $ 266 million in new humanitarian assistance to meet the urgent needs of an estimated 18 million people in Afghanistan, including more than 4.8 million internally displaced Afghans. This funding will enable our partners to provide life-saving protection, shelter, livelihoods, essential health care, emergency food assistance, water, sanitation and hygiene services to respond. to the needs generated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, this assistance will help meet the protection needs of the most vulnerable Afghans. This includes women and girls facing particular risks, including gender-based violence, due to decades of conflict and pandemic.

Ongoing security assistance. The Ministry of Defense Afghan Security Forces Fund (ASFF) will provide financial support to the Afghan National Army, Afghan National Police, Afghan Air Force and Afghan Special Security Forces, including the Special Mission Wing. Congress has allocated more than $ 3 billion to ASFF in 2021 and the president has requested more than $ 3.3 billion for 2022.

Support development assistance to support a secure, stable, unified, democratic and autonomous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and its neighbors. As part of our commitment to invest and support the Afghan people, the United States recently announced an additional $ 300 million in civilian assistance to Afghanistan in 2021 through the Department of State and USAID. . The president also requested an additional $ 364 million in development assistance for the State Department and USAID for 2022.

This assistance is a testament to our unwavering support for the Afghan people. The funding will aim to sustain the gains of the past 20 years by improving access to essential services for Afghan citizens, fostering economic growth, combating corruption and drug trafficking, improving the delivery of health services and education, supporting the empowerment of women, strengthening conflict resolution mechanisms. , supporting the Afghan-led peace process and supporting Afghan civil society.

Mobilize diplomatic support for peace and stability. The United States continues to push for a just and lasting peace in Afghanistan. The United States recognizes that the best way to protect our interests and the interests of the Afghan people is through a negotiated Afghan-owned and Afghan-led settlement. Following intensive efforts by the State Department and a number of our key allies and partners, official peace negotiations in Afghanistan began last year for the first time since 2001. We continue to urge all parties Afghan women to urgently and meaningfully engage in peace talks aimed at achieving a just and lasting settlement that includes the protection of the rights of all Afghans, including women and minorities. The appointment of Mr. Jean Arnault as the personal representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Afghanistan and regional issues reflects the essential role of the United Nations in bringing Afghan parties and regional stakeholders together to end the war over 40 years in Afghanistan.

Stand with partners in support of the Afghan people. Building on the broad international support for the Afghan people, the United States will encourage its partners to continue providing security and development assistance, including through the Afghan National Army Trust Fund (ANATF) , the Afghanistan Law and Order Trust Fund (LOTFA) and the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF). The United States will also work closely with other major donors to ensure continued development and humanitarian assistance to help the Afghan people.

