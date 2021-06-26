Cobham Pays Attention to UK Rival Ultra Electronics





British aerospace and defense industry group private equity firm Cobham is considering a bid for competitor Ultra Electronics in a deal it said would become a “global defense electronics champion”.

Acquired by US buying group Advent International for £4 billion last year, the company said Friday it was considering a “number of structures” for a combination with Ultra.

This included an acquisition offer to a London-based competitor or a transition to Ultra in exchange for new shares in the combined group.

“Both companies have a long tradition of innovators and share advanced complementary capabilities that provide mission-critical solutions to the US, UK and other key allies,” Cobham said.

The two groups are major suppliers of components for the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft and the F-35 fighter aircraft to be deployed on the new aircraft carriers of the Royal Navy.

Cobham’s interest led to a strong statement from Ultra that he had not received any offers from suitors. It said it was in the early stages of exploratory discussions about the possibility of combining some or all of its telecom assets with those of CAES, Cobham’s electronics division.

Ultra adds that within the scope of these conversations, Advent and Cobham have confirmed that they are “not actively considering a proposal for Ultra.” It said that the talks have now ended.

Shares of Ultra rose nearly 7% in late Friday trading to £23, which took the company to £1.64 billion after Cobham’s interest news broke.

Ultra is transitioning under CEO Simon Pryce. Ignoring the impact of the coronavirus pandemic to a large extent, the company reported in March that its pre-tax profit rose 14% to £130m through the end of December. The demand for submarine hunting gear and other kits used in the Sai version has increased.

News of Cobham’s interest in Ultra adds to the recent push by the private equity group of the pandemic for cash to acquire some of the most recognizable names in the UK stock market.

American company Clayton, Dubilier & Rice has bid to acquire supermarket chain Wm Morrison. Earlier this week, Lone Star abandoned a possible offer for Senior after being rejected by a supplier of FTSE 250 aerospace and defense components.

Overall, private equity bids for UK listed companies reached £21 billion this year, according to Refinitiv.

Advent’s takeover of Cobham raised concerns over what the founder’s family and several former executives of the company said there was a lack of clear scrutiny from the government. The company’s pioneering air-to-air refueling technology is used on all Western high-speed jets, and there were concerns that Advent would disband the group.

Opponents of the deal noted that Advent sold several Cobham businesses, including air-to-air refueling technology.

Advent made a set of business promises at the time of purchase and said it will continue to adhere

Cobham said he wasn’t sure what combination would happen or whether the proposal would come true. The company must either make an offer for the Ultra or announce a firm intention to leave by July 23.

