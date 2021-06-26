Government publishes event research program report





The pilot has been run in a systematic, scientifically and ethically robust manner to ensure that the program’s events occur on a scale not previously tested since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The report found that high crowd density and close proximity events could potentially pose a greater transmission risk.

Phase 3 of the Event Research Program further reviews the transmission data and builds the evidence base for the low case rates of Phase 1.

The government has released a report on Phase 1 of its groundbreaking Event Research Program (ERP), which has helped us understand how mitigation measures can be introduced to reduce the risk of transmission in large-scale events.

Additional ERP events continue to gather additional evidence, but no decision has been made on the full resumption of the large-scale event. The government will make a statement on this ahead of Phase 4 of the roadmap.

The study gathered important data on behavior, movement, ventilation and testing, and showed that events can be conducted more safely using mitigating factors such as social distancing at pinch points, face covering, and staggered entry and exit times. gave Low risk of transmission.

conclusion :

Both indoor and outdoor events have a high level of propagation risk, but pinch points in places where attendees can gather for extended periods of time entail a greater risk of propagation. Large indoor events with high crowd density and close proximity may have a higher risk of propagation due to proximity and proximity. poor ventilation. Mitigation measures such as face coverings, ventilation, testing, food and beverage restrictions, and social distancing/dose restrictions have all contributed to reducing the risk of transmission. Compliance with social distancing, face covering, and testing requirements was generally high in all necessary events (96.2). %* of people in the sample area were observed to wear face coverings correctly while seated during events), especially in indoor environments (98.3%) compared to outdoor or significant outdoor elements (92.1%). The low uptake of the PCR tests before and after the event meant that it was difficult to determine evidence of direct transmission from the event. Almost all CO2 levels recorded in the pilot event were within reasonable ventilation benchmarks**, with outdoor spaces clearly better for ventilation than indoors.

The ERP was commissioned by the Prime Minister in February 2021 as part of the government’s containment roadmap and is designed to explore how events can safely resume without social distancing while limiting the spread of COVID-19. possible.

The purpose of the review was to conduct pilot events in different settings and sectors to build an evidence base that informs the public how they can return as safely as possible to attend events such as sports, theater, live music, and business events. The pilot was run in a systematic, scientific and ethically robust manner to ensure that the program’s events could occur on a previously untested scale since the onset of the pandemic.

The program attracted a total of 58,000 participants from venues across the country, including Liverpool, Sheffield and London. It was supported by event organizers, local authorities and public health teams, national and local government officials, and nine scientific research teams from five UK universities. This work was overseen by an independently chaired Scientific and Ethics Committee.

The Phase 1 program required all attendees to demonstrate a negative lateral flow test as a condition for participation in the event. Additionally, all attendees were asked to undertake voluntary pre- and post-event PCR testing to aid in program research. Pilot events tested various mitigating factors, including ventilation at times and places of staggered entry and exit, and cessation of non-pharmacological interventions such as face masks and social distancing for research purposes.

The report confirms that 28 Covid-19 cases were recorded in all available data during the first nine events of the ERP. The report acknowledges that these figures reflect the relatively low level of community penetration of Covid-19 when running the first phase of the pilot and the rigorous testing regime implemented to attend each event. We also admit that the uptake of the post-mortem PCR test used to measure radio waves was also low.

Of these 28 cases, 11 were identified as potentially infected in the incident, and an additional 17 were identified as potentially infected at or around the time of the incident.

Ten cases were recorded at indoor events, including the Circus nightclub, which drew nearly 7,000 people over two days. The World Snooker Championship recorded six cases from over 10,000 attendees over 17 days. With 3,500 people attending the event at London’s O2 Arena, the BRIT Awards did not record a case.

The FA Cup Semi-Finals, Carabao Cup Finals and FA Cup Finals combined all three pilot events at Wembley Stadium with a total attendance of 30,000 people, with eight records. Sefton Park’s ERP Outdoor Festival pilot, with more than 6,000 attendees, saw two. The Reunion 5k run at Kempton Park also scored just two out of nearly 2,000 attendees.

Culture Minister Oliver Dowden said:

Innovative and scientific event research programs help to better understand how transmission risks can be effectively mitigated at key events.

Results and learning will help event organizers plan for large audiences as they move on to Phase 4 of the roadmap.

We would like to thank Nicholas Hytner and David Ross, the program’s senior advisors, and all event organizers, scientists and researchers for their important work.

ERP Senior Advisor Nicholas Hytner said:

These events are very important to our well-being, sense of community and togetherness and are very much missed.

The program showed that by showing the public their status, they can track the virus, creating a safe space for the public to return to their favorite events.

The results from the first phase of this program will help many of us promote the return of what we enjoy. It’s about attending exciting and quality events across the country when it’s safe.

ERP Senior Advisor David Ross said:

Our top priority is to get fans back to stadiums, theaters and event spaces as quickly and safely as possible.

Despite the enormous challenges posed by the pandemic, the event industry has been working tirelessly with governments to make it a reality.

It’s been a huge team effort and the research and data we publish today will be invaluable to anyone hosting the event once the economy is fully reopened.

A second pilot event was completed with the group stage UEFA Euro 2020 match at Wembley Stadium, the Download Pilot Music Festival, the England v New Zealand test match at Edgbaston and the Royal Ascott this month. Research on the event is still being collected and analyzed by the ERP science team.

The government is currently in live discussion with cultural and sporting events in an expanded phase 3 designed to help crowds return safely and efficiently by designing additional trial testing and vaccine status in the form of the NHS COVID Pass (via the NHS app).

The third phase of ERP includes the Wimbledon Championships, The Open Championship, Goodwood Festival of Speed, Home and Gift 2021, Rugby Leagues Challenge Cup and 1895 Cup Finals. Latitude and Grange Opera Festival. More events will be added in the future.

Pilots follow local and national public health guidelines. The outcome of the event will be reflected in a government review of certification.

Pilots will continue to investigate different settings, venue types, and activity types to help generalize the data, and the results may inform thoughts about the resumption of similar settings in multiple sectors.

End

Note to editors:

Stage 1 events include:

April 17 – May 3: World Snooker Championship (10,150 participants) April 18: FA Cup semi-final (2,800 participants) April 25: Carabao Cup final (7,800 participants) April 28: ACC Business Event, Liverpool (150 attendees) April 30 – May 1: Circus Nightclub (3,100, 3,900) May 2: Sefton Park Concert (6,100) May 11: The BRITS (3,500) ) 15 May: FA Cup Final (21,000 people) May 15: Reunion 5K Run (2,000 people)

Read the full report.

The scientific study was conducted on nine pilots in which scientists collected and analyzed significant amounts of data. The core research of ERP was carried out by the University of Liverpool, the University of Loughborough, the University of London, the University of Edinburgh and a team of athletic strategies specializing in people movement and crowd dynamics. This study investigated environmental factors such as ventilation and crowd movement, behavioral responses of participants, and evidence of transmission through participant testing. Read the entire study protocol.

*Not available at the time of writing face-to-face figures at the Wembley Stadium seating bowl for the Emirates FA Cup Final. The averages shown throughout this section are the averages of individual unweighted samples.

** Established by the Chartered Institution for Building Services Engineers (CIBSE) and based on advice from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE).

