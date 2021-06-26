France, US agree on dangers of rising China, says Blinken





PARIS Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, speaking in an interview after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, said the United States and France were on the same wavelength in their resolve to resist the possibility of a China-led world order that is profoundly illiberal in nature.

On his first visit as secretary to France, where he lived for nine years in his youth and attended high school, Mr Blinken said our aim was not to contain China or try to contain it. hold back. But when it comes to defending a free and open international order, we will stand up.

The alternative, he suggested, was either the absence of order, a world of chaos that inevitably leads to conflict and almost inevitably brings us to Chinese rule. The challenge for democracies was to be up to their people and, hopefully, the whole world in order to strengthen a model that has been challenged in recent years by its own internal fractures and the rise of autocracies.

And I found President Macron to think exactly the same way and focus on the need to deliver practical results, Mr Blinken said.

Mr. Blinkens’ pleasure to be back in France was obvious. In a meeting earlier today, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian greeted the secretary as my dear Tony and said, Welcome home.

Asked about it, Mr. Blinken replied: Oh yes, it is a sacred house to me. I was here from 9 to 18 years old. I had an experience that changed my life.

After saying in Berlin on Thursday that the United States has no better friend in the world than Germany, he said he would say the same about France. As he turned to the foundations of the Americas ‘oldest alliance, Mr. Blinkens’ emotion was evident.

It comes down to something pretty basic, he said. You know, we say a lot of words and we kind of say them by heart. But at best, our countries have worked to give real meaning to freedom, equality and fraternity. They tried to make sense of freedom of speech. They tried to make sense of human rights. They tried to make sense of democracy.

He continued: And ultimately, obviously, there are differences in culture, history, so many things, but when it comes to a core set of shared values, there are few countries that are closer.

It was a deeply felt personal call to France and the United States to reconnect by uniting at a time of challenges, from the coronavirus pandemic to the rise of China, which present an imperative of cooperation, coordination, collaboration. , in the words of Mr. Blinkens.

Nonetheless, the convergence of the American and French points of view was a bit surprising as Mr Macron made several remarks recently stressing the importance of Europe’s strategic autonomy.

Former President Donald J. Trump denigrated traditional alliances, started trade wars and resisted Russian aggression. U.S. allies have expressed relief that President Biden has turned U.S. foreign policy in more familiar directions, but their experience with Mr. Trump has left them more wary than ever of following Washington’s lead.

Update

June 25, 2021, 7:09 p.m. ET

Macron was more conciliatory than the United States towards China and insisted that Europe be at the table in the arms control negotiations between the United States and Russia.

On the eve of the Group of 7 and NATO meetings earlier this month, Mr Macron said: Unless my map has a problem, China is not part of the geography of the Atlantic, a clear blow against NATO against China.

Such Gaullist claims of an independent French strategy tend to play well here, and Mr Macron plans to run for office next year. In the end, France joined with other large and wealthy G7 democracies in making it clear that they saw China and Russia as repressive and aggressive ideological rivals, and other NATO members in saying that China presented systemic challenges in areas relevant to military security.

China’s Belt and Road Initiative has built roads, ports, railways, and communications networks across Africa and beyond, expanding Beijing’s economic and security influence with signatory countries, leaving them accountable and often deeply in debt.

When it comes to the Biden administrations’ attempts to counter China’s strategy through a Build Better for the World program, dubbed B3W, Mr. Blinken made it clear in the interview that he believes the best option was for low and middle income countries.

Offer something positive and affirmative, he said. It turns out that what China is proposing is not so positive and not so positive. Well I think the contrast is clear.

With China, he said, there are always conditions including the use of vaccines as a coercive tool with other countries. The West, on the other hand, promised a billion doses of vaccine to end the pandemic without any political constraint.

After six rounds of nuclear talks with Tehran and no deal to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which Mr Trump abandoned, Mr Blinken said progress on Iran’s nuclear program could become an insurmountable obstacle.

If this continues, if they continue to run increasingly sophisticated centrifuges at higher and higher levels, we will come to a point where it will be very difficult in practice to revert to the parameters of the original nuclear deal, did he declare.

I can’t put a date on that, Mr Blinken said of when the Biden administration might withdraw from nuclear talks, but it is getting closer.

At a press conference earlier today with Le Drian, Blinken warned that serious differences persist with Tehran over its nuclear program but that preventing an Iranian nuclear capability remains in the US national interest.

Of his meeting scheduled for next week in Italy with the new Israeli Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid, Mr Blinken said one of the objectives was to try to restore some more trust between Israelis and Palestinians so that at a given moment the conditions may exist for in fact to move forward again on negotiations, on a lasting peace.

The Biden administration has firmly supported the Abraham Accords, reached under the Trump administration, normalizing Israel’s relations with four Arab states, Blinken said.

Referring to Israel’s recent war with Hamas in Gaza, as well as clashes in Israel and the occupied West Bank, he added, but we also know and I think we have just seen proof that they do not replace relations with the Israelis. Palestinian question.

Michael Crowley contributed reporting from Paris.

