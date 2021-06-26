Prince Harry arrives in UK ahead of the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue





Prince Harry landed in England before unveiling a new statue of Princess Diana next week.

A spokesperson for Sussexes confirmed to The Independent that Harry had arrived safely at Frogmore Cottage.

The Historic Class II-listed home was previously the residence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and is now home to Harris’ cousin Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son August.

For the next five days, Harry must be quarantined at home close to Windsor Castle under coronavirus guidelines. Then he has a Covid-19 test to make sure he’s negative before the event.

Meghan Markle and two children, Archie, 2 years old and newborn Lilibet, remain at home in Montecito, Santa Barbara.

On July 1, Prince Harry and his brother Prince William will reunite to attend the unveiling of a statue of his deceased mother on the 60th birthday of Dianas.

The event will be open to the public at the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, and will also be attended by statute committee member, sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, garden designer Pip Morrison and Prince Williams wife Kate Middleton.

In 2017, on the 20th anniversary of Dianas Rain’s death, the statue was commissioned by the Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex.

At the time, the two said it was an acknowledgment of her positive influence in the UK and around the world.

They said: My mother touched many lives. We hope that this statue will help everyone who visits Kensington Palace look back on her life and legacy.

Prince William and Prince Harry last met each other at the funeral of their grandfather Prince Philip at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on April 17.

The two were seen talking to each other as they left the chapel after service.

Harry and Megan met each other for the first time after an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In an interview, the couple said a member of the royal family had raised concerns about how dark their future baby’s skin might be.

Prince Harry also claimed that he was financially cut off, and that Meghan requested mental health support while living as a member of the royal family, but was denied.

A statement from Buckingham Palace, released shortly after the interview on the allegations, said: The whole family is sad about how hard it has been for Harry and Meghan over the past few years, but some memories may be different.

