



Official government data shows that coronavirus infections have risen by nearly 30% across the UK, but the vaccine continues to limit the impact of the delta strain.

Across the UK, 153,200 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the week ending June 19, according to the National Statistical Office’s infection survey, a 29% increase from the previous week. According to ONS, the weekly increase in infections over the past seven days has only been 7%.

But vaccines continue to fight serious diseases. By June 21, of the 1,320 hospitalized people with delta infection, 1,108 (more than four-fifths) had either not been vaccinated or had received only a single dose, the UK Public Health Department said on Friday.

None of the fully vaccinated people under the age of 50, who accounted for about 90% of the 92,000 Delta cases, died. Of the 109 or more 50-year-olds who died after being infected with the delta strain, less than half were double jobs, but this is a result of high vaccine coverage in that age group skewing data, not vaccine escape.

Devi Sridhar, a professor of global public health at the University of Edinburgh and part of the Scottish government’s Covid-19 advisory group, told the Financial Times that “everyone is holding their breath” is seeing if a wave of infection among young people is starting to seep in. But she was still “optimistic”.

According to ONS, the infection rate is higher in Scotland than elsewhere in the UK, with 1 in 220 infected. “Schools are closed here and we are out of the euro, so we can stop the increase in cases,” Sridhar said. In recent years, about two-thirds of people between the ages of 15 and 44 are men, and experts are blaming the celebrations surrounding football tournaments.

“It’s a waiting game to see what happens when you hit more seniors twice and give the young adults the first dose,” Sridhar said.

In the UK, the virus’s reproduction rate (R value) lags behind by about two weeks, staying between 1.2 and 1.4, government scientists said. That means 12 to 14 more people out of every 10 infected are more likely to be infected.

London Public Health Commissioner Kevin Fenton said anxiety over the spread of the delta strain has helped drive vaccination among young people in the capital. “I was amazed at the enthusiasm I was seeing in the young people,” he said. The knowledge that there are more contagious strains is clearly being added,” he said.

Across the UK, an additional 15,810 people tested positive for COVID-19, with 18 more deaths reported on the same day last week, from 10,043 cases. There were 1,556 hospital admissions per week for the seven days through June 21, a 13% increase over the previous week.

