The Latest: Brixey protests, will take place in 110 semi hurdles





Posted: June 25, 2021 / 5:29 PM CDT / Updated: June 25, 2021 / 7:57 PM CDT

Runners compete in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials on Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo / Ashley Landis)

EUGENE, Oregon (AP) The latest news on the US Olympic Track and Field Trials (all local times):

5:40 p.m.

Sam Brixey of Washington state won the appeal for his disqualification in Friday’s final wave of the men’s 110-meter hurdles at the Olympic trials.

Brixey will make the semi-finals on Saturday night. He was the only rider disqualified for a false start in a heat that was marred by four new starts.

Brixey immediately filed a protest and it was granted before events were over. He said after the race that he wasn’t too upset because he knew he was going to pass.

I just got confidence right away. After that I was like, okay, I think we can come back, because it didn’t really make sense, he said.

Hanna Green also successfully filed a protest in the 800 and will compete in Sunday’s final. Green and Sage Hurta collided during the race and Hurta fell.

___

5:11 p.m.

Hillary Bor made her second Olympic team with a victory in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase at the US Olympic trials.

Bor’s powerful kick in the last lap got him across the finish line in 8 minutes, 21.34 seconds. He will be joined in Tokyo by Benard Keter, who was second in 8: 21.81, and Mason Ferlic, who was third in 8: 22.05.

I was going to sit and wait and wait, then take a step into the last 250 to try for the win, said Bor, who finished seventh in the event at the 2016 Olympics.

Donn Cabral, the 31-year-old looking to make his third Olympic team, led much of the race but passed out with two laps to go.

Evan Jager, who won silver in Brazil, did not compete after battling a series of injuries dating back to 2018.

___

5:00 p.m.

Mason Finley used a big throw late in the competition to clinch the record title and claim his second consecutive Olympic appearance.

Finley, 30, shot a 206-foot-11 (63.07-meter) throw on his fifth of six throws to wrap up the competition. Reggie Jagers was second at 205-5 (62.61) on his last attempt and Sam Mattis was third to complete the US men’s discus team en route to the Tokyo Games.

Finley was a bronze medalist at the 2017 world championships.

___

4:20 p.m.

The Lyles brothers advance to the 200-meter semi-finals at the US Olympic Trials.

Noah Lyles, the 2019 world championship 200m gold medalist, ran the distance in 20.19 seconds on Friday in the first round of the event at Hayward Field. The semi-finals are set for Saturday.

His younger brother, Josephus, clocked in 20:39, the fifth fastest time in the round. Josephus has struggled with injuries and health issues in recent years.

Oh, it’s so nice to see him healthy. You know, we’ve been waiting for this for years, said Noah Lyles. Now he’s healthy enough to come out of trials, do some public relations and to be honest, just be in a position where I know he can compete. And it’s been interesting, it’s been probably the toughest year for both of us, just mentally and in training, and watching him grow, especially in the last few months, has been amazing.

The Lyles are the sons of former sprinter Kevin Lyles and Seton Hall star Keisha Caine.

___

3:15 p.m.

USA Track and Field has announced that the allegiance transfer request for distance runner Weini Kelati has been approved and she can compete in the women’s 10,000-meter.

Kelati was born in Eritrea and then attended Heritage High School in Leesburg, Virginia. She raced at the University of New Mexico, where she was the Mountain West Conference Female Athlete of the Year in 2019-2020. She was the NCAA National Champion in the 10,000-meter in 2019.

The women’s 10,000-meter final will take place on Saturday.

___

More AP: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos