Half of UK festivals have now been canceled due to insurance claims.





More than half of UK festivals planned for this summer have been canceled due to continued uncertainty over coronavirus restrictions.

Industry group Association of Independent Festivals (AIF) warned today that 51% of all festivals with more than 5,000 people were called and the sector is at a real turning point.

There is a growing demand for government-funded insurance schemes to protect festival organizers from potential cancellations.

Lawmakers have warned that many events this week pose serious threats to their survival, and ministers have not yet modeled the cost of underwriting festival compensation insurance, adding that they have not.

Some festivals, including Glastonbury, announced earlier this year that they were not going as planned, while delays in easing closures triggered further cancellations.

Lake District favorites Kendal Calling and Oxfordshires Truck Festival have both announced they are no longer running this week.

According to AIF’s recent survey, more than half of the festivals that have not yet been canceled plan to be active this summer.

However, more than three-quarters of these cases said they would not, or were not sure, would proceed without a government-funded insurance scheme.

The sector is currently approaching a period of crisis, as most of the festival costs fall the month before the event.

This is a milestone no one wants to reach, but unfortunately it seemed inevitable for the time being as the government was inactive and gave the organizers all sorts of safety nets to continue investing in business and supplies. AIF’s Chief Executive Officer Paul Reed ties the chains with confidence.

Don’t make the mistake of canceling these completely avoidable. The government is now forced to change the position of the insurance review in Phase 4 as it is now too late for most UK festivals. At this point, every day is important.

Ministers have not disclosed a comprehensive insurance scheme for live events, but the government is providing support for all events taking place as part of a pilot plan.

Latitude organizers today announced that the festival will be at its largest in July as part of an event research program.

Wolf Alice, Bastille and The Chemical Brothers are among the artists who will make headlines for the four-day festival in Suffolk.

