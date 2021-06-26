US Department of Justice sues Georgia over electoral law





Photo by Hill Street Studios / Getty Images.

WASHINGTON U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday announced that the Justice Department is suing the state of Georgia to overturn a sweeping election law passed in March, with a court challenge alleging the new law violates federal human rights law. vote.

The federal lawsuit is the latest in a series of challenges to Senate Bill 202, which would, among other changes, limit absentee voting, enact new voter identification requirements, and ban volunteers from handing out food and water to those who line up to vote.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland. Credit: Wikipedia.

Many of these laws make it harder for people to vote, Garland said at a press conference on Friday. The complaint alleges that the state enacted these restrictions in an attempt to deny or restrict the right to vote on the basis of race or color.

The lawsuit follows an announcement earlier this month that the DOJ was doubling the number of attorneys tasked with protecting voting rights, with Garland pledging the agency to review new laws to restrict voter access.

The DOJ’s lawsuit joins seven other federal lawsuits filed by civil rights and voting organizations claiming new absentee identification requirements, limitations on absentee drop-off boxes and other changes violate federal laws on absenteeism. vote.

Garland declined to reveal on Friday whether the department intends to prosecute newly passed voting laws in other states, saying the DOJ is analyzing other state laws and following up on other proposals to study by state legislatures.

This trial is the first of many steps we are taking to ensure that all eligible voters can vote, that all legal votes are counted, and that every voter has access to accurate information, Garland said.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp responded to the lawsuit announcement by posting the filing on Twitter as born out of lies and disinformation promoted by the Biden administration.

Now they are arming the United States Department of Justice to carry out their far-left agenda that undermines the integrity of elections and gives the federal government overreach in our democracy, Kemp said.

Republican supporters of the Georgia election overhaul argue that the legislation improves the security of the postal voting system and that some Georgians would have more voting options due to the mandate of an additional voting day on weekends and more public notices on changes to voting locations.

But Democrats and voting rights groups criticized the law, saying it would significantly deprive many Georgians, mostly minority voters, people with disabilities and the elderly.

Kristen Clarke, deputy attorney general for civil rights at the DOJ, described a number of provisions in Georgian law which, according to the DOJ’s complaint, were passed with the aim of denying access to the vote to black voters.

These include changes that limit access to postal voting, such as fewer drop boxes and a shorter time to request ballots, which Clarke says will push more black voters to vote in person. , where they will be more likely than white voters to face long lines.

Other changes in the law will reduce the likelihood that voters running in the wrong constituency will have their ballots counted, also disproportionately affecting black voters, she said.

Clarke said the retrial is a signal that the DOJ is ready to protect Americans’ constitutionally guaranteed voting rights in Georgia, and wherever those rights may be threatened in our country.

Georgia is far from the only state to have adopted more voting restrictions since the 2020 election.

Republican-controlled legislatures in 17 states have passed 28 new laws that advocates and Democrats say would make voting more difficult, especially for people of color, according to the Brennan Center for Justice, a research institute. This includes Georgia and Florida.

Congressional Democrats have also held numerous House and Senate voting rights hearings, and listened to concerns about Republican-led efforts to introduce and pass voting restrictions.

Garland reiterated his call to Congress to reinstate a preclearance requirement that states with historic racial discrimination practices obtain federal approval before making changes to their voting laws.

That mandate was overturned in a 2013 Supreme Court ruling. Garland added that if this section of federal voting rights law were still in effect, it is likely that SB 202 would never have taken effect.

