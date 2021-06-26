US Olympic Track and Field Trials: Day 8 schedule, 5 things to watch out for





The US Olympic track and field trials continue Friday at Hayward Field in Eugene, starting at 1 p.m. with the prelims in the women’s javelin.

The first action on the track begins at 2:04 p.m. with the preliminary rounds of the men’s 200 meters.

Friday at practice: Schedule, results

TV coverage: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. on NBCSN. All events are broadcast live on NBCOlympics.com.

How to Watch Live Trials: You can watch the events live or replay for FREE with fuboTV (free trial) or watch it all for less with Peacock ($ 4.99 / month), NBC’s affordable streaming service. You can also get the Track and Field Trials on Hulu + Live (free trial) or Sling (promotional offers) or AT&T TV (promotional offers), if you are out of fuboTV trials, or if you just prefer those platforms- forms and their tariff plans. You can also watch the events live on NBCOlympics.com with your cable or satellite provider ID, if you already have one.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH FRIDAY

Kara Winger prepares for a throw in the women’s javelin final on Day 9 of the United States Olympic Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, July 9, 2016. Joel Odom / StaffLC- Joel Odom / Staff

Kara Winger has won the women’s javelin title at the US Championships or Olympic Trials eight times. The Vancouver Skyview High School graduate is 35 years old. But Track & Field projects her to finish third, which would place her in the USA team. The qualifying round is Friday.

EUGENE, OREGON – JUNE 21: Sean McGorty reacts after competing in the first round of the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase on day four of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 21, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers / Getty Images) Getty Images

If Friday’s men’s steeplechase final looks like the semi-finals, expect the unexpected. Bowerman Track Clubs Sean McGorty survived despite his right foot sticking out halfway out of his shoe. University of Oregon Jackson Mestler looked out of the game for the final until two guys in front of him crashed on the final water jump. Olympic silver medalist Evan Jager is out with injury, and it’s wide open.

Devon Allen, the former Oregon Ducks champion of both sports, was the 2016 Olympic champion in the men’s 110 hurdles trials, but Grant Holloway is the reigning world champion. The two are expected to pass the first round on Friday.

Jenna Prandini wins round three of the women’s 200-meter at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials on Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo / Ashley Landis) APAP

Former UO star Jenna Prandini clocked the second-fastest first round time of the women’s 200 on Thursday and is back for the semi-finals on Friday. Gabby Thomas was the fastest qualifier. Lynna Irby is a threat. And Allyson Felix can never be overlooked.

High school student Hobbs Kessler (14) runs during the final lap of the men’s 1,500 meters on day 2 of the Portland Track Festival at Lewis & Clark College on Saturday May 29, 2021. Kessler was fifth in 3 minutes, 34, 36 seconds to set the national under-20 record in the 1,500m and qualify for the Olympic trials. Photo by Howard Lao for The Oregonian / OregonLiveHoward Lao for The Oregonian / OregonLive

Oregon star Cole Hocker and new pro Hobbs Kessler, who set the national high school record earlier this year in Portland, looked good as they advanced to the first round and Friday semi-finals of the 1500 men. But 2016 Olympic gold medalist Matthew Centrowitz remains the man to beat. And don’t count Craig Engels.

FRIDAY SCHEDULE

Time (Pacific) EventTurn1:00 p.m.Javelin womenQualifications1:30 p.m. Long jump menQualifications

– Ken Goe for The Oregonian / OregonLive

