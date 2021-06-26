Simone Biles flies off to lead US Olympic trials, ready for Tokyo Games





ST. LOUIS – Simone Biles is ready for Tokyo.

The world and Olympic gymnastics champion put on a dazzling display at the US Olympic trials on Friday night, doing everything – well, almost all – on her way to a lead and a place in Japan next month.

Her overall total of 60.565 included a 15.133 on beam that featured the named “double-double” exit, a maneuver she has kept a secret since the 2019 world championships. She chose to skip the double jump. Yurchenko pike which she unveiled in competition last month and consistently recorded the highest score of the event.

His floor exercise – one that includes not one but two eponymous elements in the sport’s code of points – was both spectacular and spectacularly controlled. Clearly frustrated after breaking out of bounds several times while winning her seventh national title earlier this month, Biles kept her toes well inside the white lines during her physics-defying tumbling passes.

THIS FLOOR ROUTINE. @Simone_Biles had all the SHOOK place. # GymTrials21 pic.twitter.com/wdYsM8jb60

Team USA (@TeamUSA) June 26, 2021

“I was super excited to get into this one,” Biles said. “I know exactly what to expect. And I feel like I’m very… like I’m a lot more emotional this time around, which is so crazy. Even coming out of tears and tears. crying. Girls say, “Are you okay?” I’m fine. It’s just like, I can’t believe the time is right. It’s been five years and I’m grateful. “

The first two in the all-around Sunday evening after the final automatically qualify for the Olympic team. Biles is a lock no matter what happens on Sunday.

Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles are also approaching this territory. They may already be there.

The trio of Biles, Lee and Chiles finished 1-2-3 at the national championships. They are in the same positions heading into the final after Lee scored 57.666, followed by Chiles at 57.132, more than half a point ahead of MyKayla Skinner.

While many of his competitors have returned to competition after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chiles sprinted for the Winter Cup title in February and has been in the top three in event competitions since. . Perhaps just as important, she apparently became immune to the pressure. She has now completed 20 events in the past four months, without hitting any of them.

1 Linked

Even Biles, who stepped off the uneven bars at the US Classic in May, can’t say that.

The selection committee reserved 30 minutes after the end of the finals to form the team. The committee might need every second to see who gets fourth place.

Skinner, 24, makes some pretty compelling arguments. A substitute in 2016, Skinner went to college after the Rio Olympics before returning to elite level in 2019. She spent part of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown battling the novel coronavirus and pneumonia. .

Health is scary behind her, she sets up one of the best gymnastics of her career. Feeding off the energy inside an electric dome at the America’s Center, Skinner finished in the top five in three events, begging the crowd to roar at the end of each run.

During the floor exercise, Simone Biles kept her toes well inside the white lines during her physical right tumbling passes – something she failed to do several times at the nationals earlier this month. Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Skinner, Grace McCallum and Kayla DiCello are only three tenths apart, with Kara Eaker further behind. DiCello rebounded from a slow performance in which she fell through several events to finish in the top six in three of the four events.

The race for the “plus one” specialist appears to be Riley McCusker’s to lose. Her bar routine is world class, her score of 14,800 would put her in the mix for a medal in Tokyo if she was able to replicate it.

Jade Carey, who obtained an individual nominative place in the World Cup series, is the only gymnast to have participated in the competition with her place already secured. She pierced her Amanar jump, her score of just 15.2 seconds over Biles’ on the event.







