Puffins threaten as European boats overfish in British waters, RSPB warning | UK News





Overfishing by Scandinavian boats in British waters is a threat to puffin birds, according to wildlife conservation groups.

The Royal Society for the Conservation of Birds (RSPB) has renewed calls for “urgent action” to curb boat fishing practices in countries like Denmark and Norway.

The EU quota agreement, which continued through Brexit, gives offshore fishing vessels almost exclusive access to sand eel fishing off the UK coast.

Image: Puffins are threatened by European overfishing in British waters.

Sand eels are the main food for puffins and other seabirds, but their supply has already been impacted by climate change.

Conservationists warn that warmer waters have reduced numbers near shorelines and that systematic overfishing is depriving more species such as puffins, which are already endangered.

“Hundreds of thousands of tonnes of sand eels are removed from the North Sea each year, affecting seabirds and other wildlife,” Alex Kinninmonth, director of maritime policy at the Scottish RSPB, told Sky News.

“For many years, the North Sea has had huge industrial fishing grounds, mainly for boats from Denmark and boats from Sweden and other EU countries.”

“This is industrial fishing, not human consumption. It is broken down into fish meal and fish oil and used in all kinds of industrial processes such as agricultural feed and fertilizer.”

“It’s a big problem because it conflicts with wildlife conservation. It’s pulling too many fish out of the ocean and not enough fish left to sustain a thriving seabird population.

Image: Puffins rely on sand eels to feed their young.

“One of the options available to pastors across the UK is to manage our fishing in our waters after Brexit, so we can close UK waters for sand eel fishing.

“It will bring the greatest benefit to the largest volume of British waters, and while it will be our preferred choice, we do not underestimate the political challenge it faces. There is an agreement.

“What the government can do is work with partners across the North Sea to improve scientific evidence and ensure there are ‘exclusions’ for seabirds when setting annual catch limits for sand eel fishing in the North Sea.”

Kinninmonth added: “We are currently in a natural climate emergency, so it is unacceptable for governments to allow industrial fisheries to operate in a way that affects wildlife. We run out of time to save seabirds. Other wildlife that is seriously in decline. is. “

There are British waters where sand eel fishing is banned, but conservationists want to extend this to a complete ban.

The Scottish government has said it will look into the matter as an urgent matter.

Image: A government spokeswoman said it was working with European countries to ‘manage shared stocks in a sustainable way’.

Rural Secretary Mairi Gougeon told the Scottish Parliament on 9 June, “I fully understand that concerns about sand eels are about wider ecosystems and their impact on the species being depleted. We will consider this an issue. We need to see what action we can potentially take.”

A spokesperson for the UK government’s Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs told Sky News: “Sand eels play an important role in the marine food chain and we are committed to working closely with our partners including the EU, Norway and the Faroe Islands. We manage our shared stocks in a sustainable way.”

