Three Gators Greats advance to the finals and semi-finals of the US Olympic trials





EUGENE, Ore. Three Gators Greats advanced in their respective events to the US Olympic Trials Friday night inside Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Reigning world champion Grant Holloway did not disappoint by winning the 110-meter hurdles. Holloway clocked 13.11 seconds to advance to the semi-finals, which is scheduled for Saturday at 9:03 p.m. ET.

The 110-meter hurdles finals will also be held on Saturday, starting at 10:51 p.m. ET.

On the court, US long jump champion Marquis Dendy also progressed after leaping 8.09 meters (26 feet, 6.50 inches) for a third place finish. The long jump final is scheduled for Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, Gators Great Avione Allgood-Whetstone advanced to the javelin final. The fifth best player in UF history was fourth with a throw of 55.48 meters (182 feet). She will compete for a spot on the United States Olympic team on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

At the Jamaican Nationals, Clayton Brown was second in the triple jump with a mark of 16.14 meters (52 feet, 11.50 inches) [ -1.7].

Rookie Claire Bryant will kick off Eugene on Saturday with the women’s long jump final. The SEC first-year female athlete of the year advanced Thursday with a 12th place finish and a mark of 6.29 meters (20 feet, 7.75 inches) [+1.4].

See below for a full list of the Gators slated to compete in the remainder of this year’s US Olympic Trials, along with Friday’s results.

The top three in each event, as long as they meet the Olympic qualifying standard, will automatically earn spots on the United States squad for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The matches were scheduled to take place last year but have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tokyo Games are scheduled to open on July 23.

2020 USATF OLYMPIC TRIALS MEETING INFORMATION

FLORIDA GATORS TRACK AND FIELD TOKYO OLYMPIANS (USA) Taylor Manson 4×400 Relay Cory McGee 1,500 Meters Will Claye Triple Jump TV Broadcast Schedule Date Network Time Day 9 – Saturday June 26 NBC 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Day 10 – Sunday, June 27 NBC 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Day eight Friday June 25 (# indicates 1st round, * indicates semi-finals) Gators Time / Mark Event | Remarks 200m (W) * 12. Kyra Jefferson 22.75 110mH (M) # 1. Grant Holloway 13.11 | Advanced to semifinals 400mH (H) * 16. TJ Holmes 53.98 LJ (H) * 3. Marquis Dendy 8.09 meters (26 feet, 6.50 inches) | Advanced to Finals 24. Will Claye 7.18 meters (23 feet, 6.75 inches) JT (W) * 4. Avione Allgood-Whetstone 55.48 meters (182 feet) | Advance to Finals Day Nine Saturday, June 26 Athlete of the Hour Event 6:30 p.m. Women’s Long Jump Claire Bryant (Final) 8:30 p.m. Women’s Javelin Avione Allgood-Whetstone (Final) 9:03 p.m. Grant Holloway 110 M Hurdles Men (semi-finals) 10.51 p.m. Grant Holloway Men’s 110-meter hurdles (final) Day 10 Sunday June 27 Time Athlete event 7 p.m. Men’s long jump Marquis Dendy (final) Day 1 Friday June 18 (All events are 1st round) Gators / Mark Hour Event | Remarks 400 m (W) 11. Talitha Diggs 51,74 | Advance to semi-finals (automatic) 16. Taylor Manson 52.37 | Advance to semi-finals (automatic) 400m (M) 6. Ryan Willie 45.34 | Advance to semi-finals (automatic) 1500m (W) 8. Cory McGee 4: 11.86 | Advance to semi-finals (automatic) Day 2 Saturday June 19 (# indicates 1st round, * indicates semi-finals) Gators Event Time / Mark | Notes 100m (M) # 30. Jeff Demps 10.48 [2.0]

400m (W) * 7. Taylor Manson 51.11 | Advance to finals (time) 12. Talitha Diggs 52.04 400m (H) * 9. Ryan Willie 45.40 1500m (W) * 2. Cory McGee 4: 05.96 | Advance to finals (automatic) 100mH (W) # 12. Grace Stark 12.85 [-0.3] | Advance to semi-finals (automatic) TJ (M) * 1.Will Claye 16.85 meters (55 feet, 3.50 inches) [+0.7] | Advance to Finals Day Three Sunday June 20 (# indicates 1st round, * indicates semi-finals, all others are final) Gators Event Time / Mark | Remarks 400m (W) 7. Taylor Manson 50.79 | New personal best, third best time in school history, Olympian for the American team in the 4×400 relay group. 100 mH (W) * 14. Grace Stark 12.79 [+1.3]

Day Four Monday June 21 (events final) Gators Time / Mark Event | Remarks 1500m (O) 2. Cory McGee 4: 00.67 | Team USA Olympian, first Olympic team, new personal best TJ (M) 1.Will Claye 17.21 meters (56 feet, 5.75 inches) [+0.1] | Won the United States team third place Day Seven Thursday June 24 (# indicates 1st round, * indicates semi-finals) Gators Event Time / Mark | Ratings 200m (W) # 11. Kyra Jefferson 22.57 | Advanced to semi-finals (time), best of the season 400mH (H) # 10. TJ Holmes 49.90 | Advanced (automatic), best season LJ (W) * 12. Claire Bryant 6.29 meters (20 feet, 7.75 inches) [+1.4] | Advanced to Final Notes: Bold italics indicate current Gators

QUOTES FROM THE GATORS (Courtesy of USATF Communications) Grant Holloway About the event … “Finally able to get the nervousness out. The main thing right now is to get back to the hotel and check out. get treated and prepare for tomorrow. “

On setting up a fast pace … “The plan is to come in and run, no matter the weather, as long as I’m clean at the tables, the main goal is to win.”

On his preparation before the next round … “Get up, get back to my normal life, get out of this ‘Grant Halloway state of mind’.

If his racing CV helps get into testing … “It’s a new year, nobody cares what happened in 2019, nobody cares what happened in 2020. We are in 2021 and we are all aiming for the same goal. “

On heat management … “I’m from Florida, we love the heat.”

On Sean Burrell saying he admired him … “I knew Sean when he was visiting Florida, I’m kind of myself with him, let it motivate him, let it inspire him, that he’s a character he hates Hearing that I inspire him definitely motivates him “

Avione Allgood-Whetstone About her event “Lots of nerves, but you know, you just have to do it. The point is to survive the events.”

On his plan “Just do what I did in training. If I do, everything will be fine. “

About her preparation “Go ahead and try to fine-tune the things that I wasn’t feeling today.

On what went wrong today “Nerves set in so I wasn’t running as fast as usual. Just to make sure I keep speed through my throws.”

About the practice experience “Getting to practice was quite difficult. I lost my dad recently. I just tried to stay focused and do everything to make the team. You have to dig into your emotions. and understand. “

