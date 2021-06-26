Harry arrives in England before unveiling the Diana statue. ITV News





The Duke of Sussex has arrived in England to unveil a statue of his mother Princess Diana, Princess of Wales.

Harry flew to England on Friday and will be quarantined as final preparations are made for the event next Thursday.

Harry’s spokesperson confirmed that the Duke had arrived safely at Frogmore Cottage, his private residence near his Queens Windsor Castle home.

It’s unclear how the living situation at the villa is being managed, as Harris’ cousin Princess Eugenie, husband Jack Brooksbank and their baby lived there.

Learn about the statue’s plans to unveil the podcast – The Royal Rota.

Harry and William will be attending an event on July 1st for their mother’s 60th birthday.

Kensington Palace believes that the royal brother and Dianas’ close family are her brothers and sisters and has confirmed that others involved in organizing the statue will attend the ceremony at Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden.

Reportedly, the event was supposed to be a bigger gathering with many of the Dianas friends invited to the event.

The Daily Mail, however, claims that the princess friends were disappointed by the cutback, which means that a separate, larger event is likely to take place in September due to Covid-19 restrictions.

William and Harry commissioned a statue of their mother. Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

Diana’s son commissioned the artwork to commemorate the life and legacy of the princess on the 20th anniversary of her death in 2017.

The release has been delayed due to the involvement of the COVID-19 pandemic in a ceremony held 60 years after the princess was born.

When the project was announced, the royal brothers said in a statement: My mother has touched many lives. We hope that this statue will help everyone who visits Kensington Palace look back on her life and legacy.

On the day of Dianas’ funeral, William and Harry are accompanied by their father, Prince of Wales. Credit: Adam Butler/PA

Among those in attendance at the reveal will be a member of the Sculpture Committee, sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley who created the piece, and garden designer Pip Morrison.

Harry lives in California with his wife Meghan and two children and the US is on the UK government’s amber list for Covid-19, so he will have to quarantine for 10 days, but if he gets tested for coronavirus in one day, he will be tested early during testing to lift plans Quarantine can be terminated. 2 and 5 are negative.

