Remember the Aggies that led us to the rams





By: John Hirn

Story Links Last week I called my old friend Frank Faucett to wish him a happy 93rd birthday. He was not only a member of the 1949 Raisin Bowl team, but also played half-back alongside Eddie Hannah and Jack Christiansen. Faucett and his wife, Barb, sit next to me at Canvas Stadium – the third stadium in CSU football where they’ve had memberships to watch the Rams in action. During our call, he noted that several of his friends had passed away.

Earlier this week, I met Kevin Dorsey, son of Colorado A&M half-back Al Dorsey, who lost his battle with cancer in March 2021 at the age of 88. Al was a tough and bruised running back from 1951 to 1953 who remained very active in clubs and dating former CSU athletes. Kevin had many of his father’s valuables that he wanted to return to school, including the game ball from the 1953 victory over Kansas State at Colorado Field. Many of them will be on display on campus this year.

During our conversation in the Costco parking lot, Kevin and I talked about all the old Aggies Al knew and used to hang out with in the old Hughes Stadium former athlete lounge. We quickly realized that many of our Aggie era players in all sports were in the late ’80s or early’ 90s. We also realized how many of them have died in recent years.

The Aggie era can be defined by athletes who played sports at CSU between 1899 and 1959. It was around 1959 that the school began to officially recognize in media guides and programs the name Rams, adopted by the students in 1945. Just like the veterans of WWII, we are losing the Aggies and with them the stories and history of the university when it was still a small college.

In 1992, I began researching and collecting information on the history of athletics at Colorado State University when I was on the directory staff. I had the good fortune to interview Charles Bresnahan who wrote in all sports, all four, between 1918 and 1922. I did an audiotape interview with Earl Lory, son of legendary CSU president Charles Lory and former athlete in the mid-1920s. I also received a letter from Norm Cable, an excellent football and track athlete who was coached by Harry Hughes and his assistant coach, Glenn Morris, in the mid-1930s.

Old Aggie after Old Aggie wrote or talked to me about those days on this campus, and everyone was happy to share their stories when they came to Rams sporting events. Two of the best former athletes who contributed to Aggie Days athletic stories were Gary Glick and Alan Ashbaugh. Ashbaugh can possibly be considered the CSU’s first volunteer sports historian, collecting photos of former athletes and hanging them on the walls in the former athlete’s living room.

Ashbaugh also collected several lettered jerseys, cleats, helmets and even a gym bag that are still on display on campus. He wanted his time and the past eras of Aggie athletes to be recognized, so Ashbaugh researched photos and learned the stories of athletes he never played with, also helping to form the Hall of Fame with the former Ram athlete Jim Smith, a kid who performed in the 1960s.

Glick, a legendary CSU star and also the only football player in school history to be the first overall pick in the NFL Draft, spoke about CSU sporting history. Glick told me at a reception in the Hughes Hall before a football game, “All we former players want is to be remembered for what we did for school.

Glick, Ashbaugh, Cable, Earl Lory, Bresnahan, Fum McGraw, Jack Christiansen and many other big names in CSU athletics are gone, and there are only a few left who can tell the story of Aggie’s days. Just as we thank a veteran for his service, all CSU fans should stop by and talk to anyone about the Aggie era, hear their stories of playing for Davis or running the Colorado Field track and them. thank you for helping to move CSU to where we are today. .

