The UK records more than 15,000 Covid cases for the third day in a row. ITV News





The UK has recorded more than 15,000 Covid cases for the third day in a row, according to the latest figures from the Department for Health.

A total of 15,810 people tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24-hour reporting period, bringing the total to 4,699,868 since the start of the pandemic.

An additional 18 people have died of Covid, meaning the UK death toll now stands at 128,066.

Separate figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (ONS) show that 153,000 people have died in the UK where COVID-19 is mentioned in death certificates.

The latest figures are out, according to the UK government, with the UK R number remaining the same from 1.2 to 1.4 last week.

A ratio between 1.2 and 1.4 means that for every 10 people infected with Covid, 12 to 14 are infected. It means that coronavirus cases are on the rise.

England

Another 13,498 people have been infected with the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 4,092,346 since the pandemic began.

In the UK, 15 additional deaths have been reported, bringing the national death toll to 112,629.

Wales

Wales has an additional 336 cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 216,366.

Public Health Wales has reported one additional death since the outbreak of the pandemic, bringing the total to 5,574 deaths across the country.

Corona Virus Test Site Credit: PA

The Granite City

Two more people have died after contracting the coronavirus in Scotland, with 1,747 new coronavirus cases reported on Friday.

The number of people hospitalized for the virus is 188, of which 16 are in intensive care.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, no further deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 2,155.

Cases across the country have increased by 229, bringing the total number of positive tests since the start of the pandemic to 125,699.

