U.S. UFO report doesn’t rule out extraterrestrial origin





June 25 (Reuters) – A U.S. government UFO report released Friday said defense and intelligence analysts lack sufficient data to determine the nature of the mysterious flying objects sighted by U.S. military pilots, including they are advanced terrestrial technologies, atmospheric or of extraterrestrial origin.

The nine-page unclassified report, released to Congress and the public, includes 144 sightings – mostly from U.S. Navy personnel – of what the government officially calls the “Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon,” or UAP, dating back to 2004.

Qualified as a preliminary assessment, it was compiled by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in conjunction with a Navy-led task force established by the Pentagon last year.

“The UAP clearly poses a flight safety problem and may pose a challenge to the national security of the United States,” the report said, adding that the phenomena “probably lack a single explanation.”

The report marked a turning point for the US government after the military spent decades hijacking, debunking and discrediting sightings of unidentified flying objects and “flying saucers” dating from the 1940s. Read More

The report includes some cases of UAP that were already revealed when the Pentagon released a video of naval aviators showing enigmatic planes off the eastern and western coasts of the United States with speed and maneuverability exceeding known aeronautical technologies and devoid of any visible means of propulsion or flight control surfaces. .

All of the sightings listed except one – one case attributed to a large deflating balloon – remain unexplained, subject to further analysis, according to the report. For the remaining 143 cases, the report found that there is too little data to conclude whether they represent an exotic air system developed either by a U.S. government or commercial entity, or by a foreign power such as China or the United States. Russia.

In some sightings, the UAP appeared to exhibit “unusual patterns or flight characteristics,” but these may stem from sensor issues or witness misperceptions and “require additional rigorous analysis,” according to the report.

Analysts have yet to rule out an extraterrestrial origin, senior U.S. officials told reporters on condition of anonymity. The language of the report avoided explicitly mentioning such possibilities.

When asked about potential extraterrestrial explanations, one of the officials said: “It is not the purpose of the task force, to assess any sort of search for extraterrestrial life.… This is not what we have been. responsible for doing. “

“Of the 144 reports we’re dealing with here, we have no clear indication that there is a non-terrestrial explanation for them – but we’ll go where the data takes us,” the senior official added.

AVOIDANCE OF JUSTNESS

The Pentagon building is seen in Arlington, Virginia, the United States, on October 9, 2020. REUTERS / Carlos Barria / File Photo

The study documented 11 near-miss UAP accidents reported by pilots and a small number of cases in which military aircraft “processed radio frequency energy associated with PSU observations.” Most of the reports also described objects that disrupted training or other US military exercises, he said.

The task force focused on phenomena observed firsthand by military aviators, with 80 reports involving detection by multiple sensors, according to the report. Most date from the last few years.

The report established five potential explanatory categories: aerial clutter, natural atmospheric phenomena, US government or industry development programs, foreign adversary systems, and a catch-all “other” category.

The senior official said the results provided no “clear indication” that the UAP was part of a foreign intelligence gathering program or a major technological breakthrough by a potential adversary.

In recent years, the government has adopted the UAP as the term for what are commonly known as “unidentified flying objects”, or UFOs, long associated with the notion of alien spacecraft.

US Senator Marco Rubio was instrumental in commissioning the report, ordered by Congress six months ago as part of broader intelligence legislation.

“For years the men and women we trust to defend our country have reported encounters with unidentified planes with superior capabilities, and for years their concerns have often been ignored and ridiculed,” said Rubio. “This report is an important first step in cataloging these incidents, but it is only the first step.”

After the report was published, the Pentagon announced its intention to “formalize” its UAP fact-finding mission currently managed by the task force.

Mick West, a skeptic and UFO researcher, said that “the report largely points to boring explanations, including even birds and balloons, and identified some areas where we need to improve our data collection.”

This is not the first official U.S. report on UFOs. The US Air Force conducted a previous investigation called Project Blue Book, completed in 1969, which compiled a list of 12,618 sightings, of which 701 involved objects that have officially remained “unidentified.”

In 1994, the Air Force said it had completed a study to locate documents relating to the 1947 “Roswell Incident” in New Mexico. He said the materials recovered near Roswell were compatible with a crushed balloon, the military’s long-standing explanation, and that no record indicated that there had been the recovery of alien bodies or materials. aliens.

(This story has been uploaded to correct typos in the 5th paragraph)

Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Additional reporting by Pavithra George in Washington; Editing by Will Dunham

