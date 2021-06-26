From ministers to celebrities, UK accused of violators of Covid rules | corona virus





Health secretary Matt Hancock admitted to violating social distancing rules last month after photos of him embracing an aide came out. This isn’t the first time public figures, from celebrities to ministers, have been caught violating official guidelines, and many have been forced to resign. Here are some of the most notable examples.

Dominic Cummings, Former Senior Assistant to PMs

Cummings sparked outrage when the first lockdown culminated in March 2020. The Guardian and Daily Mirror revealed that they traveled from London to Durham while experiencing suspected Covid symptoms. Despite tremendous pressure, including a Conservative MP, Boris Johnson refused to fire him. He resigned late last year after a struggle for power in the tenth place.

Margaret Ferrier, former SNP MP

Rutherglen and Hamilton West’s congressman Ferrier traveled from Scotland to London in September after showing symptoms of coronavirus and then again 400 miles after testing positive. She removed the SNP whip and apologized, but remains an independent MP. She was charged with negligence and recklessness in February. She said the virus had messed up her character and panicked.

Professor Neil Ferguson, scientist

An epidemiologist at Imperial College London, who was a government adviser on the epidemic, was found by the Telegraph to have been visited by the lovers at least twice in March and April 2020. He resigned from his position on May 6th. Acknowledge errors of judgment. Hancock said there was no word in Fergusons’ actions at the time.

Singer Rita Ora

Aura was accused of breaking lockdown rules to throw a 30th birthday party with 17 people in attendance. Her security team is said to have offered 5,000 people to London restaurant owners to host a party in November and turn off CCTV cameras. The singer apologized. Later, she should have been in self-isolation after returning from Egypt.

Catherine Calderwood, Chief Medical Officer, Scotland

Calderwood had to drop her role after it was revealed that she had made two visits to her second home on the shore of Fife. Jackson Carlaw, then leader of the Scottish Conservative Party, said her resignation was the right course of action. There can’t be one rule for the boss and another rule for everyone else, he said.

Robert Jenrick, Home Secretary

Jenrick visited her parents’ home in Shropshire, 40 miles from his home in Herefordshire, in April 2020. He said that he threw away food and medicine and did not enter the house. His actions were clarified by the prime minister and a spokesperson said: he was sure he was following the rules of social distancing. There was criticism of Jenrick of the back-bench Tory MPs, who anonymously called for his resignation.

Bob Seely, Conservative MP

The Isle of Wight MP appeared to break lockdown rules at a barbecue attended by Brexit party chairman and political journalists. Seely attended a meeting hosted by Freddy Gray, Deputy Editor of Spectator Magazine, in the town of Seaview in May 2020. When he arrived for the meeting, he didn’t know that others would be present and he always followed social distancing guidelines.

