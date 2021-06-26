US Report on Documented UFOs Leaves Sightings Unexplained | Aviation News





A US government UFO report found defense and intelligence analysts lack sufficient data to determine the nature of the mysterious flying objects observed by military pilots, including whether they are advanced ground technologies. atmospheric or extraterrestrial.

The report, prepared by US spy agencies and the military, was submitted to Congress and made public on Friday. He said the government cannot explain 143 of the 144 sightings of what he officially calls an Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon, or UAP, dating back to 2004.

The UAP clearly poses a flight safety problem and may pose a challenge to the national security of the United States, the report said, adding that the phenomena likely lack a single explanation.

In a limited number of incidents, the PSU would have appeared to exhibit unusual flight characteristics. These observations could be the result of sensor errors, impersonation or misperception by observers and require additional rigorous analysis, according to the report.

The report includes some UAP cases that have already been revealed in the Pentagons’ publication of a video of US Navy aviators showing enigmatic planes off the eastern and western coasts of the United States exhibiting speed and speed. maneuverability exceeding known aeronautical technologies and devoid of any visible means of propulsion or flight control. areas.

A senior US official, when asked about the possibility of extraterrestrial explanations for the sightings, said: It is not the task of the task force, to assess any sort of search for extraterrestrial life. This is not what we have been commissioned to do.

Of the 144 reports we’re dealing with here, we have no clear indication that there is a non-terrestrial explanation for them, but we’ll go where the data takes us, the official added.

The report was produced by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in conjunction with a UAP task force led by the US Navy.

He established five potential explanatory categories: aerial clutter, natural atmospheric phenomena, US government or industry development programs, foreign adversary systems, and another catch-all category.

All but one of the incidents, one attributed to overhead congestion, remain unexplained, subject to further analysis, U.S. officials told reporters in an early briefing to outline the reports’ findings.

For the remaining 143 cases, the government has yet to decide whether the sightings could be of extraterrestrial origin, officials said.

Among the data we have, we have no clear indication that any of these unidentified aerial phenomena are part of an alien [intelligence] collection program, and we do not have clear data indicating a major technological advance by a potential adversary, the senior official said.

In recent years, the government has adopted UAP as the preferred term for what is otherwise known as unidentified flying objects, or UFOs, long associated with the notion of alien spacecraft.

A second senior official said 21 of the reports showed UAPs that appeared to have some kind of propulsion or advanced technology, and appeared to lack any means of propulsion or acceleration and displayed higher speeds than the United States. think foreign opponents own.

Commissioned by Congress

The report was ordered by Congress as part of broader intelligence legislation signed by former President Donald Trump in December.

For years, the men and women we trust to defend our country have reported encounters with unidentified planes with superior capabilities, and for years their concerns have often been ignored and ridiculed, the Senator said. Marco Rubio.

This report is an important first step in cataloging these incidents, but it is only the first step.

The report marks a turning point for the U.S. government after the military spent decades hijacking, debunking, and discrediting sightings of unidentified flying objects and flying saucers until the 1940s.

Two men dance on a road to the entrance to Area 51, a secret US military base in Nevada that UFO enthusiasts believe has extraterrestrial evidence [File: Jim Urquhart/Reuters]Whenever there is a flight safety or counterintelligence issue, we take these things very seriously and will continue to take them seriously, the senior senior official said.

Representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the US House Intelligence Committee, called for a systematic analysis of the potential national security and flight safety risks posed by the UAP without preconceptions to determine if they are the result of a foreign adversary, atmospheric or other phenomena, space debris. or whatever.

This is not the first official government report on the subject. The US Air Force conducted a previous UFO investigation called Project Blue Book that ended in 1969 and compiled a list of 12,618 sightings, of which 701 involved objects that have officially remained unidentified.

In 1994, the Air Force announced that it had completed a study to locate documents relating to the Roswell incident of 1947 in New Mexico. He said the materials recovered near Roswell were compatible with a crushed balloon, the military’s long-standing explanation, and that there was no record that there was any recovery of extraterrestrial bodies or extraterrestrial materials.







