



On his first visit to Grimsby, the Icelandic ambassador to the UK welcomed the recently agreed trade agreement between the two countries.

And Sturla Sigurjnsson hopes the North Atlantic country can help the UK recover its own fishing interests, and the technical details of a frictionless move are refined to keep supply chains robust.

Sigurjnsson enjoyed the entire program of visits and introductions with Consul Grimsby attorney Jonathan Goolden.

End-users of the country’s favorite exports, from citizen leader, Icelandic shipping line Eimskip and artisan Alfred Enderby to market leader Youngs Seafood, were introduced after an early morning launch at the Grimsby Fish Market, where 75% of sales are Icelandic.

Stop by the Grimsby Fishing Heritage Center to see a Los Tiger trawler and a newspaper cartoon from the Cod Wars era, as part of a joint exhibition with the Icelandic Embassy, ​​he said. Throughout his life, he has known the historical connection between Grimsby. In Iceland, I felt that Icelanders could feel an affinity for the people of Grimsby.

It was a very enjoyable first visit and I was very impressed with the vibrancy we saw here. I was particularly impressed with how people adapted. Wind power started when the fishing industry declined and it looks very promising. The Triton Knoll offshore wind farm was more stops after the Kasbah Heritage Action Zone.

Regarding the trade deal that also includes Norway and Liechtenstein, he said: Ensuring the continuity and predictability of our trade is very important. That’s what free trade agreements do. We need to work closely on implementation to adapt to the new way post Brexit as well as the technical challenges posed by the FTA.

As far as I can see we have a deep interest in both sides for this.

Border controls on fresh seafood processed at Grimsby are key. You have to move quickly, he said.

On the fishing side, Sigurjnsson, along with his wife Eln Jnsdttir, said: We believe we can share our experience with the UK, especially Grimsby. We have exemplary fisheries management and have learned a lot over the past 30 years. Some are difficult, but quite successful. We also discussed maximizing the utilization of catches. What we have proven quite successful in Iceland is whether it be cosmetics or pharmaceuticals.

