UFO sightings remain mysterious, US government report says





The US government needs more time to get to the bottom of the UFO mystery.

This is the main take-home message from the highly anticipated UFO report released Friday, June 25 by the Pentagon and the US director of national intelligence.

“The limited amount of high-quality Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP) reports hamper our ability to draw firm conclusions about the nature or intent of UAP,” the report’s summary states, using the term now. Army favorite for “UFO” (probably because that old acronym has a lot of baggage).

There’s another feature of the report that will likely get a lot of attention as well: The nine-page document, which you can read in full here, doesn’t rule out alien spaceships as a possible explanation for some UAPs. However, this is primarily an inferred conclusion as the words “alien” and “alien” do not appear in the report.

Growing concerns

Over the past few years, we have learned that UFO sightings by US Navy pilots are relatively common occurrences. This revelation burst into public consciousness in late 2017, thanks in large part to articles published by the New York Times and Politico.

The US military has taken these observations more and more seriously, seeing them more and more as a legitimate national security issue. After all, some of the PSUs reported by Navy pilots appear to be much faster and more maneuverable than their own jets, and the military would like to know if opposing nations have such technology.

From 2007 to 2012, a Pentagon project called the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program investigated such sightings. And in August of last year, the US military created Task Force Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPTF) for more or less the same purpose.

Then, in December 2020, then Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, asked the Pentagon and the Director of National Intelligence to investigate the wave of recent sightings. mysterious UFOs and submit a report on the matter. within six months.

Lots of questions, no real answers

This is the report that just came out today. The investigation summarized by the unclassified document, which the authors describe as a “preliminary assessment,” mainly focused on UAP sightings by Navy pilots between November 2004 and March 2021.

Most of the encounters analyzed have taken place in the past two years, the report says, as the Navy established a standardized reporting mechanism in March 2019, resulting in better and more reliable data.

The UAP investigation examined 144 encounters documented by US government sensors (USG). Eighty of these involved observations with multiple sensors, suggesting that instrument error is not a plausible explanation in at least these cases.

“Most of the reported UAPs likely represent physical objects, as a majority of UAPs were recorded via multiple sensors, including radar, infrared, electro-optics, weapons researchers and visual observation,” the report said.

Eighteen of the UAP encounters reported objects moving in unusual or unexpected ways.

“Some UAPs appeared to hover in high winds, move upwind, maneuver sharply, or move at considerable speed, with no discernible means of propulsion. In a small number of cases, military aircraft systems have dealt with the problem. radio frequency (RF) energy associated with UAP observations, ”the report says.

What exactly lies behind these UAP encounters, however, remains completely a mystery, except in one case, which investigators have determined to be the sighting of a large deflating balloon.

Investigators concluded that there probably isn’t one explanation for all UAPs. If and when these encounters are explained, the report says, they will likely fall into one of five categories: airborne congestion (such as the deflating balloon), natural atmospheric phenomena, advanced US government or industry technology, advanced foreign technology or “other.”

The latter category is a catch-all that apparently includes the extraterrestrial hypothesis, although the possible ET connection is never explicitly stated.

The report says the UAP is likely to remain a mystery without “more sophisticated analysis,” which would likely require additional data, consolidation of reports from across the US government, and streamlined report processing techniques, among others.

And, he points out, there are good reasons to look for answers even if you’re not looking for ET.

“The UAP clearly poses a flight safety problem and can pose a challenge to the national security of the United States,” the report said. “Security concerns primarily relate to aviators grappling with an increasingly congested air domain. The UAP would also present a national security challenge if it is foreign adversary gathering platforms or s’ it provides evidence that a potential adversary has developed revolutionary or disruptive technology. “

Mike Wall is the author of “Out There” (Grand Central Publishing, 2018; illustrated by Karl Tate), a book on the search for extraterrestrial life. Follow him on Twitter @michaeldwall. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or Facebook.

