10 UK Getaways to Rejuvenate Your Mind, Body and Soul | health and fitness vacation





Reconnect with nature in Devon

On the historic Dartington estate in South Hams, Schumacher College offers a variety of short-term retreats to help people deepen their relationship with nature. In July, Gardening as a Spiritual Practice is led by Islamic garden design guru Emma Clark and former monk and university co-founder Satish Kumar. In workshops and garden hours, participants explore the relationship between gardens, civilizations, and souls. There are also daily qigong and vegetarian meals. The small single room has a shared bathroom. July 8-11, 3 nights all-inclusive at 625pp, schumachercollege.org.uk

Stretching at SuffolkIgluhut at Blyth Rise Stays

Yoga on a Shoestring now offers a relaxing break at Blyth Rise Stays. Blyth Rise Stays features wooden cottages and lodges with colorful interiors around the lake and wildflower meadows near the town of Laxfield. Yoga is done twice daily on an outdoor wooden platform or by the lakeside, meals are served at the tipi, while guests can stroll in the countryside and visit the nearby beaches. There is plenty of time to do anything and there are also two saunas. It runs from 30 August to 3 September with yoga teacher Sunita Devi and 3-6 September with yoga teacher Tania Brown. 3 nights all inclusive from 725pp, yogaonashoestring.com

Dancing with the tribe in Berkshire. A Kakao event will be held at Wonderment. Photo: Scott M Salt

Wonderment offers a family-friendly wellness festival in the woodlands of Wasing Park Estate near Aldermaston in September. The wellness activity program during the day turns into a festival at night with music, cabaret and DJs. Dancing, drumming, yoga, wild swimming in the lake, everything is designed to stimulate reflection, connection and creativity. Camp, stay in a bell tent or enjoy the luxury of a villa on the grounds. Everything is optional and there is a forest school for kids. Wonderment is also running Soul Pride, a new LGBT-focused wellness festival from July 8-12. September 16-19, 350pp, ages 7-18 90, under 6 free, wondermentretreats.com

Treat Yourself in North Yorkshire

Acorn Wellness, a quiet boutique retreat in Hartwith near Harrogate, is a non-profit corporation that uses its funds to support cancer patients. However, anyone looking for a deep break and downtime can come for day retreats, pop-up events, and night retreats. The views of Nidderdale’s rolling fields are postcard-pretty, and all guests have access to the sauna and steam room, and you can book a massage. Healing Day Retreats run regularly and include yoga, visualization, ball baths and spa access. 155pp per day retreat including lunch and refreshments, acornwellness.co.uk

Recharge and recharge in Kent

Located in the countryside near Biddenden, Stede Court personal fitness retreat offers solo and private bubble retreats created by Class A personal trainer Kathryn Freeland. Rated as ideal for anyone who needs to recharge and recharge, each retreat is tailored and can include Hiit sessions, yoga and meditation, sauna sessions, swimming and relaxation in the swimming pond. Meals are healthy and accommodations are in distinctive Grade-II listed homes. From 500 people up to 6 for a full-day retreat, stedecourtprivatefitnessretreat.co.uk

Post-traumatic treatment in Dorset ReEmerge Retreat is based in a 17th-century thatched cottage.

A rural haven near Sherborne, Middle Piccadilly’s new ReEmerge Retreat uses shamanic practices and other healing activities to help guests rebalance and heal any trauma, sadness, stress, illness or relationship problem that may surface in the meantime. I did. global epidemic of infectious diseases. Other post-lock packages are available. Retreats take place in a 17th-century thatched cottage with five simple and serene bedrooms, and all meals are vegetarian. Make a reservation according to your date. 3 nights from 500pp middlepiccadilly.com

Reconnect with yourself in Gloucestershire

A Walking Your Promise retreat is in the woods and open meadows near May Hill at 305m and offers a deep dive into nature. Leader Danny Shmulevitch, based on her own experience growing up in the Sinai Desert and living with the semi-nomadic Sawad tribe, aims to teach guests how to connect with themselves by learning to think with their heart rather than overthinking with their brain. Keeping a pivot on days of fasting and quiet contemplation, the accommodation is in a private, candlelit den with one side facing the forest and the other closed for privacy. A 2-day or 3-day retreat can proceed alone or with a closed bubble. All-inclusive from 295pp for two days, dannyshmulevitch.com

Boost Your Immunity in Northamptonshire

Cleanse and unwind year-round at Homefield Grange, a wellness retreat on a converted dairy and sheep farm near Kettering. Learn about your body, diet and nutrition and establish lifestyle or behavior changes. You can choose from a variety of packages, including the Weekend Body Detox with Lasul Mud Therapy and Massage, and the Mind Body Restorer designed to boost your immune system while building resilience against stress and anxiety. Hypnotherapy, neurolinguistic programming, wellness and lifestyle coaching, and nutritional counseling are all available. 2 Nights Weekend Body Detox with Juice Cleansing or Vegetable Meal From 649pp, homefieldgrangeretreat.co.uk

Made without judgment in East Sussex

Improving health and happiness through art is the spirit of the amazing Curious House, which offers a variety of creative retreats for a day or two with inspiring teachers at The Bell, Ticehurst’s boutique pub. From oil paintings, collages and mixed media to sculpting with wire and painting lampshades, hone your skills and build confidence without judgement at all. Good food, like-minded companies and time too. The next course, July 5-6, is the 240pp B&B’s Printing and Collage for the one-day course. curioushouse.net

Relieve stress in the highlands

Celebrating a newfound freedom in the great outdoors, but still very relaxed in the Highlands’ new yoga and wild weekend. Daily Jivamukti yoga, botanical food, talking through the night around the campfire, including time for a wild swim in the lake and a 4-hour guided hike in Cairn Goms. Sleep in a peaceful riverside cottage and enjoy the outdoor hot tub and sauna. Massages can also be booked. 27-30 Aug, all 3 nights from 675, reclaimyourself.co.uk

Caroline Sylger Jones is a journalist and founder of Queen of Retreats.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos