Brexit: EU women fear losing jobs and homes due to UK computer glitch | consumer issues





Women who applied for the EU gained status in the UK under their married names. Government computer anomalies can make it difficult to access jobs and housing.

Many people are unable to prove their status to parliament and employers because their birth names are incorrectly registered with the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS).

There are concerns that this could put them in legal limbo from July 1, when EU nationals must prove their settled status in order to rent property, access banking services or receive benefits.

A French woman who has lived in the UK since 1977 told The Guardian that she could lose her state pension after the DWP (Work and Pensions for Work and Pensions) sent her as a reminder to apply for a settlement plan before the June 30 deadline.

Although she was granted settlement status in 2019, her digital record was issued with her birth name first listed in her passport, despite applying under a married name. What worries me is that the DWP will know me by my married name next month, so will they find me when they verify my identity, my bank and my GP said by a woman who didn’t want to reveal her identity.

Passports issued in several EU countries show the name of the holder’s birth and marriage, but only the former in the machine-readable area of ​​the page. As a result, it is the name used to handle EUSS applications.

Because the settled status is a digital-only record, many women may not realize that they have been granted a deprecated name until their rights are denied, according to Angela Crawley, MP for Lanark and Hamilton East, who is lobbying. government to solve the problem.

When one of my French voters asked for a name change on the EUSS document, she was told that she could not do it and had to contact the French authorities to have her passport corrected. The cost and hassle made this solution unacceptable.

The home office appears to have tweaked the system to allow for subsequent changes, Crawley says. However, since the applicant is responsible for requesting the change, many may not be aware that EUSS documents do not match the names they use in everyday life.

The home office told The Guardian that individuals must use one name for all official documents and can update their details by following the UK Visa and Immigration Account Details service update process on gov.uk.

The DWP told The Guardian that the state pension is based on an individual’s national insurance record, not a nationality.

There are concerns that access to new status issues will affect EU nationals when trying to rent real estate. photo: Alamy

In another case, Polish nationals who contacted the Guardian were unable to prove their identity after amending their EUSS records when adopting their wife’s surname. He registered his new surname using the name change process on his home office website and submitted his new passport in October 2020, but has not been able to access his EUSS account since January.

Couldn’t log in with my old passport number, indicating it’s been updated. However, when I log in with the new passport number, I get an error message stating that it is currently unavailable. It may be because you haven’t received a decision yet. said. I’ve been told there’s a problem with the IT system, but it hasn’t been resolved with multiple calls and official complaints about my home office. As the proof of identity deadline approaches, I am concerned about my right to work and how to prove it.

Unlike other immigrants living in the UK, EU citizens must rely on digitally shared codes to prove their right to live, and activists are urging the government to issue physical permits as a backup.

Maike Bohn, co-founder of support group the3million, is receiving hundreds of reports that people are struggling to access new positions online, change their name or register for a new ID, and prove their right to work for employers. The number of reported issues is expected to increase significantly in the coming months as IT issues and a lack of awareness between employers, landlords, hiring agencies and other organizations that need to verify an individual’s immigration status lead to discrimination and heartbreak.

Nina Lorenzi (not her real name) was told last month that her Italian passport lacked the right to rent out an ID when she applied to the letting platform Goodlord.co. Since there was no provision for EUSS sharing code in the application, she uploaded a screenshot and it was eventually approved. Since I’m an EU citizen, my UK-only husband has a biometric residence permit detailing his rights and he had no problems with it, but I only have a digital reference, she said.

Goodlord told The Guardian that the letting division received detailed instructions from the government only on June 7th. It’s been a while since we’ve been planning what changes will happen on July 1st, but this is the first time we’ve had clear guidance on how the new system will work. It predicts dental problems for tenants and agents, given how late the details were released.

A home office spokesperson said it took seven months for agents to reconcile, and technical issues affecting EUSS account access are usually resolved quickly.

Before 1 July, the lessor must not discriminate against EEA citizens who do not yet have a status under the EU Settlement Scheme or who choose to use their passport or ID to prove their rental rights. If employers and landlords need guidance on this matter, there is a telephone helpline.

A cliché about EUSS

EU nationals can apply for the EU Settlement Scheme until 30 June to legally reside in the UK. From 1 July, EU passports and residence cards are no longer accepted as proof of residence. To work, rent, claim benefits, or access free health care instead, EU-born residents must prove that they have settled status.

Anyone who does not apply before the deadline or is not eligible to apply will become an illegal immigrant starting July 1, and landlords and employers will face huge fines if they fail to verify the applicant’s legal rights.

Since the start of the EUSS in March 2019, more than 5.6 million applications have been made.

EUSS applicants must have lived in the UK prior to 31 December 2020, when EU free movement laws do not apply in the UK. By the end of 2020, anyone who has been living in the UK for at least 5 years can qualify for settlement. The rest is given in a pre-determined state, and you can apply for settled status after five years of residency.

The government has promised to legally live and work in the UK if they can provide proof that they have applied for the 300,000 applicants awaiting identification. plan.

To prove that they have been granted settlement status, EU-born residents are required to generate a shared code through an online immigration portal, which they can provide to landlords and employers.

