BLM UK: Britain must be racist. Instead, Black Lives Matter activists say they are afraid of their own safety.





She has reason to be afraid. Activists say advocating for black rights in the UK comes at a high price. They say they saw an angry backlash and even received death threats.

Aima, who attended a march against a bill proposed to increase police force at protests last month, faced two white allies. Assigned by a trusted group of volunteers, they exist to keep her safe.

“If you constantly tell people they want to kill you and you want to die, you don’t feel safe anymore and you don’t feel safe at all,” she says.

She says her allies also help divert unwanted attention from those who despise her and from authorities she doesn’t trust.

In an interview with CNN on March, Aima, who uses only one name for security reasons, says some of the Twitter messages she’s received in recent months left her with fear for her life.

“People were bragging about the kind of guns that should be used against us,” she recalled in another tweet: “Die. If you don’t breathe, you’ll do better.”

“There are quite a few threats online, but not just me, but other black activists as well,” Aima added. “It’s a daily thing we have to witness.”

But her lack of trust in the police means that these threats are not reported.

She is not alone. Public trust in the police and other agencies in the UK has been weakened over the decades by cases of systematic racism.

A government report on racial and ethnic disparities that concluded the UK “should be seen as a model for other white majority countries” sparked outrage.

Activists say that the government committee’s “I no longer see Britain where this system is deliberately manipulated against ethnic minorities” means that racial relations are effectively regressing.

Anti-racist accusation of racism

When Diane Abbott, Britain’s first female black parliamentarian, recently tweeted a message of support for another black activist, she was accused of fostering racial tensions.

Blaming anti-racist activists for racism is surprising, but it seems to be a growing trend in the UK.

Sarah Chevolleau, founder of BLM’s Stoke-on-Trent chapter, says vitriol is much more direct outside London and other less diverse metropolises.

Chevolleau said he received death threats from an influential head of a group of football supporters just 30 minutes after he called for his first BLM rally in the central UK city in June.

She said, “It’s not shocking that people are so open about racism. It was really scary. We had extra security measures in the house, but we had to keep talking. We had to keep talking. We didn’t have a choice.”

A year later, Chevolleau is proud to have formed a group of over 1,300 members. The mother of four says she has supporters who were once members of the far-right England Defense League.

“What kept me going was the incredible support of our white and non-black allies,” she told CNN. “The fact that so many people have seen humanity in me and in our calling. This movement is changing the world because it is changing lives.”

Aima and Chevolleau said the persistent threat is part of a backlash against the anti-racist movement, which is increasingly being voiced by the British population.

And distrust of the police means they have nowhere to turn.

A 1999 investigation into the racist murder of black teenager Stephen Lawrence in 1993 found “institutional racism” in London Metropolitan Police. Despite some changes in the decades since then, blacks and people of other ethnic groups are still disproportionate. Represented for police checks, detention and detention deaths. A 2020 survey by charity HOPE found that 65% of British minority backgrounds felt that the police were biased towards the community.

sympathy and defense

The killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis last year has sparked massive protests around the world. In the UK, these protests have been led by a new generation of activists calling for an end to racial disparities.

At first, activists met curiosity and sympathy, but that soon turned into a defensive and outright rejection of Britain’s ruling class, the activists say.

In one particularly divisive episode, a statue of the controversial 17th-century merchant and slave trader Edward Colestone was demolished by protesters and dumped in the port of Bristol. In the wake of the BLM protests in June, Interior Minister Pretty Patel ordered Prime Minister Boris Johnson to commission the commission to investigate the country’s racial and racial disparities. The report, released at the end of March, concluded that there was no evidence of institutional racism in a wide range of public sectors, from education to healthcare.

A day after it was published, Samuel Kasumu, the administration’s most senior black aide, quit.

The report’s controversial findings provoked swift condemnation by the United Nations Human Rights Council.

The UNHRC’s Expert Working Group on People “Despite much research and evidence of institutional racism, attempts to normalize white supremacy are atrocities of the past and an unfortunate missed opportunity to acknowledge everyone’s contribution to moving forward.” African descent said in a statement.

Johnson’s office rejected the UN’s criticism and said the commission’s findings were “misleading.”

Labor MP David Lamy told CNN that the government’s report “has been slapped in the face” by advocates of systemic change, “disarming races, dividing communities, and frankly taking the country back to the 1950s.” “”Britain has taken a major step in the fight for racial equality. Because it’s raising populist rhetoric and lowering the gradual need for change,” said Lammy, a vocal anti-racist activist and author of a review of the treatment of blacks, and people from Asians and other minorities in the criminal justice system.

backlash against anti-racism movement

The controversy surrounding the race report arose while Britain stumbled into another divisive racial moment.

Oprah Winfrey in an interview with Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, alleges racism against the Royal Family, one of Europe’s most elite white institutions, and accused the British press of prejudice. The consequences of the revelations exposed a divided Britain. One of the hottest TV presenters in mainstream politics and journalism, Piers Morgan ignited outrage by blindly defending Queen and Country.

Meanwhile, marginalized journalists, who fought for fairer reporting and greater representation, shouted at the deafness of their colleagues who denied there was a problem.

The British media industry group, the Society of Editors, argued that racism was not involved in Megan’s coverage. The group’s head resigned after more than 160 reporters of color signed an open letter condemning the allegations.

The backlash against the anti-racist movement was also seen on the streets of England.

Hate crimes surged in June and July 2020, and the level of racially or religiously aggravated crime increased by a third compared to the previous year, according to the UK Interior Ministry. This coincided with a period of increased activity by far-right groups and rebels during the Black Lives Matter protests, according to HOPE, not hate.

A Call to Confront Colonial History

Human rights groups and activists are calling for a wide range of reforms, from decolonizing school curricula, to ending police and search powers, to bridging the well-documented health gap. But they say progress should start with acknowledging that there are problems.

“This country has a colonial history and ambivalence,” explains MP Lammy. “This enslavement and world colonization is not taught in British schools to this day.”

“Unless you really stand up to your history and understand where that structural racism comes from, it’s very difficult to build a real modernity and truly reconcile in your community,” he says.

But the Johnson administration, according to its critics, is either disastrously ignorant or deliberately obstructing the past or present of racial judgment.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab sparked controversy last year when he described kneeling players as “taken from Game of Thrones” and “a symbol of conquest and submission,” an act of resistance popularized by former NFL player Colin Kaepernick. “He later revealed, “If people want to get down on their knees, that’s their choice and I respect that.”

Recently, English footballers were booed by some fans for kneeling in two warm-up matches earlier this month ahead of the European Championships.

However, coach Gareth Southgate insisted that his team continue the gesture as a united front against racism. Athletes did so in the ongoing European Championships. In recent matches, most fans cheered or applauded as the team knelt down.

When protesters outside the stadium wrote “I was racist” on a statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Parliament Square last year, Downing Street responded by temporarily boxing the statue. This is another way the monument became part of England. culture war.

Activists say the message is clear. We will not fix the past, we will only protect it.

Aima says BLM activists are often blamed for the country’s increased racial tensions. She describes it in one word – “gas lighting.”

“I think you’re talking to a brick wall, but the people on the other side of that wall [are] “We have to continue to fight aggressively with the government because the government doesn’t listen to us, so we’re going to get them to listen to us,” she said.

