I threatened my life: how mob attacks on social media silence UK teachers | teaching





When secondary school teacher Gemma Parker tweeted about teaching students about racism earlier this year, she was unprepared for the abuse she had sparked. A group of right-wing activists marked her as a dangerous teacher, and within hours she was classified as a Nazi sympathizer and child abuser when thousands of people entered to attack her.

I was teaching a class and I kept getting calls from my friends asking if I was okay. When I finally checked, there were thousands of responses.

Parker (not real name) uses Twitter regularly to share ideas and experiences with other teachers. She sometimes disagrees with her ideas about diversifying the curriculum, but it’s always been a pleasant and polite discussion. This time it was different and in many tweets she said she shouldn’t be near children. This is an attack, she says.

The abuse was so invasive that Parker had to shut down his Twitter account. Her school was supported, but still many were concerned about the impact it would have on my professional reputation.

It had a huge impact on my mental health.

Her experience is not in isolation. Teachers, principals, and academics say their comments or actions were kicked off social media after being labeled too awake on Twitter or in the right-wing press, and sometimes extremely anxious when faced with death threats. Although social media abuse is already common, teachers say some of the attacks on social media are part of more organized campaigns. They claim that detractors accuse them of being awake or canceling culture, but it is teachers and scholars who are actually silent.

Parker was chosen by Turning Point UK, a British derivative recently imported by Trump-backed right-wing group Turning Point USA. Turning Point UK, which has 36,000 followers on Twitter, encourages supporters to report teachers and academics for left-leaning biases on the Education Watch portion of their site, often naming individual teachers and schools in their Twitter feeds.

She now rejoins Twitter, but approaches it with fear. Will I be attacked by this?

Eric Lybeck, president of Manchester University’s Institute of Education, who is researching Turning Point, says: We are in the middle of a raging culture war and it is not the waking side that is the aggressor here. Many of these educators are simply trying to do their job and are being kicked out of public squares by literal mobs.

Turning Point UK poster screenshot taken from Twitter. Photo: Turning Point UK

He adds: The right cries for grim effects, social media mobs and monocultures, but they are pursuing exactly that goal. Their loud protests give them cover to pursue precisely what they claim to be offensive.

An elementary school principal, who spoke with the Guardian on condition of anonymity for fear of further attack, experienced death threats after the tabloid tweeted that the school was rethinking its core values ​​to make it more inclusive. She had hundreds, if not thousands, of hate mail. One said I was a rapist. A complaint was made to local authorities that I was an extremist. There was an investigation, but nothing came up. I had to contact CID and the police several times because it was a threat to my life and to my school.

A common theme in messages of abuse that lasts for many days is that you shouldn’t trust your head in children. It went deep, she says. At the time, I was conducting risk assessments 20 hours a day to keep communities safe and support the well-being of employees and children during the epidemic. Suddenly I was torn off social media and tabloids.

She said her parents were absolutely fantastic and fully supported the school. One dropped a bottle of wine to encourage employees amid bad publicity. But she admits. I had a box in my room with hundreds of emails and letters supporting me, but I had to go to counseling to take care of everything.

One said I was a rapist. A complaint was made to the local authorities that I was an extremist.

Feeling unable to defend her vision of school or her own fame, she decided to set fire only through a counterattack. She says: I want to say that teachers who go through this should be prepared from a personal and professional standpoint because they will attack you. But fight the urge to say something. Instead, rely on your own support network.

Now she worries that this kind of abuse is having a devastating effect on teachers. On social media, you can see colleagues who have previously publicly debated a few issues but are no longer willing to take the risk. I know there is a lot of diversity and restructuring of the curriculum going on across the country, but much is not shared. This silence can work very easily.

Corinne Fowler, a professor of postcolonial literature at the University of Leicester, was forced to intervene four times with the police after hate mail flooded with critical media coverage of the Colonial Countryside program she led for the National Trust. As part of a program in which historians and writers collaborate, 100 elementary school students visited some of the Trust Country houses to explore their relationship with colonialism in the past.

I got a suggestion on how to kill me in a Daily Mail article after threats to my personal and digital security, a lot of hate mail about my workplace, a lot of malicious emails, and false reports about the contents of my book. At one point I couldn’t walk alone.

Fowler does not apologize for her work, despite fierce opposition from some Conservative lawmakers and critics. Rather than trying to put the genie back in the bottle, it’s time to look at Britain’s colonial history, she says. But she adds: I was on the brink of a political opposition to evidence-based research for nine months. I wouldn’t want anyone to experience it.

Corinne Fowler: Threats to personal and digital security, and a lot of hate mail. Photography: Nick Osborne / Osborne Photography

Dr. Branwen Bingle, director of primary teacher education at Newman University in Birmingham, discovered that he was experiencing a Twitter storm by replying to a teacher tweet about a student asking if a tweet from Turning Point UK could make him racist. White. i felt it [the question] It may be inflammatory, but it was requested by someone who wants to participate and discuss it. I gave a short and clear answer based on my experience and what I’ve read.

Bingle got a lot of angry replies, but decided not to read them. I realized this was an onslaught, not a discussion. It felt like an orchestrated attack and I decided not to read it.

Nonetheless, she says, people are starting to worry about how easy it is for people to track their email addresses and find them. This is a silent tactic, she says. At first I thought it didn’t work, but I ended up replying to another thread and decided not to do it because I don’t want it anymore. So it obviously worked. It has a cooling effect.

Julie McCulloch, policy director for the Association of School and College Leaders, says school leaders have been attacked primarily by disgruntled parents on social media, but increasingly criticized by those who oppose political correctness.

She says: There is clearly nothing wrong with any reasonable discussion of social media platforms. The problem is the level of hostility and malaise often associated with it. The increasingly toxic online environment seems to stifle discussions and debates in the virtual and real worlds.

Turning Point UK approached for comment.

Some details have been changed to not identify teachers and schools.

