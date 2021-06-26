Ole Miss sees four advances on day eight of Olympic trials in the United States





History Links Photos courtesy of Jay Bendlin Photo / Tracktown USA Quotes courtesy of USA Track & Field

EUGENE, Ore. Four Rebels advanced after another hot day of competition for current and former athletics stars Ole Miss on day eight of the US Olympic Trials on Friday.

Professional rebel duo Craig Engels and Waleed Suliman faced a tough first round of the 1,500-meter semi-final, and both managed to secure their ticket to Sunday’s US final with a trip to Tokyo on the line. Engels finished with the fastest qualifying time at 3: 38.56, but that was far from assured after being locked up and staying on the track at the bell. Engels was still packed with 200 to go, but on the last corner and in the last 100 he pushed his way through traffic, found a clearing and burst in to take the lead, the round victory and a automatic qualification place for final Sunday.

“I just went for the win and got it,” Engels said. “I felt good in my position after the last turn.”

Suliman, meanwhile, stayed on the outside and displayed a daring move on the bell, passing seven places to take the lead in 1200. He managed to hold onto that lead until the last 200, when the peloton suddenly rushed into the final curve. Even though he missed an AQ place in the final by three hundredths of a second, his sixth time of 3: 38.78 was good enough to grab one of two qualifying positions giving him a berth for his first. American final just a day after signing a professional contract.

Olympian Isiah Young returned to the track on Friday in the first round of the men’s 200-meters, his second test after qualifying for the 100-meter semi-final last week. Young used that rest to perfection, setting a season record and Olympic standard of 20.21 (-0.1) to win the second set and advance to the semi-final on Saturday. Young’s trip to the Olympics was in the 200-meter in 2012.

“(Today) gives me a lot of confidence,” Young said. “I knew my time was slower than last year. Again, I’m taking it day to day and just looking forward to the final.”

Current senior Rebel and All-American jumper Allen Gordon had a career day against America’s top long jumpers, securing a berth in his first career American final with a new PR of 7.93m / 26-00.25 (+1.3). Gordon recorded the jump on his second attempt of three in the qualifying round, putting him in elite company as one of only four jumpers in Ole Miss history to jump 26 feet alongside Olympian Scholar ‘Stringfellow (8.47m / 27-09.50, 2001), NCAA Champion Ralph Spry (8.17m / 26-10.00, 1983) and Kermit Jackson (7.95m / 26-01.00, 1985). He was fifth when he recorded his PR, but managed to hold onto a coveted top-12 spot after slipping to 10th after a solid competitive final.

Former Rebel All-American Brian Williams was also competing on Friday, who was looking to make his second-team USA in the men’s discus final. Williams, who made the United States squad for the 2019 World Championships in Doha, was in a good position early on but ended up finishing fourth in his first-round effort of 62.19m / 204-00. To be part of the squad, Williams would have had to finish in the top three and he would also have had to increase his PR to the Olympic qualifying standard of 66.00m / 216-06 after being just under that all. throughout the season. It was already the fourth American final in five career tries for Williams, who entered the trials ranked fifth in the highly competitive United States and 20th in the world on record.

Ole Miss now has five remaining chances of landing tickets to the Tokyo Olympics. On Saturday (June 26), three-time Olympian Brittney Reese will try to form her fourth team in the long jump at 8:30 p.m. CT, while Isiah Young will compete in the men’s 200-meter semi-final at 9:33 p.m. CT. . Gordon will hit the track in the men’s long jump final at 3:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, before an electric night of track finals with Engels and Suliman in the men’s 1,500-meter at 7:10 p.m. CT and Young the 200-meter just after. at 7:22 p.m. CT.

For more information on Ole Miss Track & Field and Cross Country, follow the Rebels on Twitter (@OleMissTrack), Facebook and Instagram.

