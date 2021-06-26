COVID-19: UK reports 18,270 new coronavirus cases – highest since 5 February | UK News





Another 18,270 people in the UK tested positive for the coronavirus, the highest since February 5.

An additional 23 deaths were reported.

Real-time COVID updates from UK and worldwide

The latest figures compare with 15,810 new infections and 18 deaths yesterday and 10,321 and 14 deaths last Saturday.

On February 5th, the number of cases before today was 19,114. The recent surge was due to a delta strain first identified in India.

Meanwhile, more than 44 million people got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. After 2383 stabs on an eventful day that happened on Friday.

Another 158,307 second jab was also managed, bringing the total to 32,244,223, and people formed long queues to get shots at venues including Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium and Watford’s Vicarage Road.

A ‘Grab a Jab’ initiative has been running throughout the weekend as the NHS races to deliver millions of primary and secondary vaccines before the government lifts all remaining coronavirus restrictions in the UK on July 19.

All adults are now eligible for their first jab and people are being encouraged to visit a walk-in center instead of waiting for an appointment with a GP.

But the good news about vaccinations is somewhat overshadowed by a scandal surrounding Matt Hancock, who all too often seeks to be the face of the campaign.

There are growing calls for health secretary to resign or for Boris Johnson to take action after he kisses a close aide in violation of COVID-19 rules.

Last Friday night, The Sun released a video of them holding married Mrs. Hancock or Cola D’Angelo. A still picture was released from the CCTV video that afternoon.

Did the jab break the hospital link?

Several Conservative lawmakers have suggested that Hancock should quit after Labor and Liberal Democrats said he should resign or be fired.

Hancock apologized on Friday for breaking his COVID rules. The prime minister said he accepted the apology and considered the matter closed.

