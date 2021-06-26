U.S. Supreme Court Rules Alaska Native Societies May Receive CARES Act Funds





Details By Levi Rickert June 25, 2021

WASHINGTON The United States Supreme Court today issued a 6-3 decision in Yellen v. Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation, et al. Education Assistance Act (ISDA) and therefore eligible for funding under the Coronavirus Assistance, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES).

The CARES Act allocated $ 8 billion to tribal governments to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic. The language used in the CARES Act defined tribal governments as the recognized governing body of an Indian tribe.

Want more Indigenous news? Receive the free daily newsletter today.

Much to the dismay of several federally recognized tribes, recommendations from the US Treasury and Home Affairs departments provided funding to Native Alaskan societies. As a result, more than 20 tribes have filed lawsuits to ban the distribution of funds to Native Alaskan societies that are not federally recognized tribes.

In today’s ruling, the Supreme Court does not give the NCAs new and incalculable tribal powers, but rather confirms the powers that Congress expressly granted to NCAs and which the executive branch has long understood that NCAs possess. .

The CARES Act definition of “tribe” was based on the definition used in the Indian Self-Determination Act (ISDA). a 1975 law that allows tribes to contract with the U.S. government to provide health care, housing, and other services that federal agencies previously provided.

The Navajo Nation was one of the tribes that participated in the lawsuit against the Treasury Department. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez expressed disappointment with Friday’s Supreme Court ruling.

Nez said the decision undermines the status of federally recognized tribes with consequences beyond allocating funds from the CARES Act to NCAs.

We have a strong coalition of tribes who are disappointed with the Supreme Court ruling. This case never dealt with funds. Instead, it was to maintain tribal sovereignty and the status of tribes recognized by the federal government. Many tribal nations have had to fight over many years to gain federal recognition and be eligible for programs and services that ultimately benefit our people across Indian country, Nez said.

As federally recognized tribes, we will continue to stand firm and defend our tribal nations. I recommend that Congress clarify that Native Alaskan Societies are not Federally Recognized Tribes under the Self-Determination and Aid for Education Act of India in order to avoid this problem in l ‘future, Nez continued.

We must continue to work together with the United States to actively support nation-to-nation relations, said Fawn Sharp, president of the National Congress of American Indian.

The relationship between tribal nations and the federal government arose out of conflict and it is incumbent upon each generation to perpetuate our inherent tribal sovereignty to serve our tribal citizens. NCAI looks forward to continuing its work of representing tribal governments and working with Alaska Native societies, tribal partners and other allies to ensure that the United States fulfills its treaty obligations and trust-to-go responsibilities. forward.

More Stories Like This Law Enforcement Violates Treaty Rights Near Construction Of Line 3 In Northern Minnesota Minnesota Native Community Responds To Derek Chauvin’s Conviction Hundreds Of Unmarked Graves Found in a former Saskatchewan boarding school Army Corps of Engineers will conduct an environmental impact study for Enbridge Line 5

While you are here …

We launched Native News Online with the belief that everyone in the Indian country deserves equal access to news and commentary about them, their loved ones and their communities. That’s why the story you just completed was free, and we want it to stay that way, for all readers. We hope this inspires you to give Native News Online a gift so we can continue to post more stories that make a difference to Indigenous people, whether they live on or off reserve. Your donation will help us continue to produce quality journalism and raise Indigenous voices. Typically, readers donate $ 20, but any contribution, no matter how small, gives us a better and stronger future and keeps us a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you.

About the Author

Author: Levi Rickert

Levi Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation) is the founder, publisher and editor of Native News Online. He can be contacted at [email protected]





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos