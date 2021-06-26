US House Passes Action To Restore Federal Methane Rules | Local News





The United States House passed a resolution on Friday to reinstate Obama-era rules limiting methane emissions from new oil and gas wells, a move that would affect New Mexico’s growing fossil fuel industry.

The resolution, which received a 229-191 vote and reflects a Senate bill passed in April, will go to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it.

Environmental groups hailed the action, calling it an essential step in reducing air pollution that threatens public health and exacerbates climate change.

This is especially important in New Mexico because you see so much new drilling and new sources online, said Jon Goldstein, director of state policy for the Environmental Defense Fund.

In addition to restoring the old US Environmental Protection Agency rules, the bill will lay the groundwork for the agency to pass stricter rules that cover the tens of thousands of wells installed before 2016, which represent the Most methane emissions, Goldstein said.

As a greenhouse gas, methane has more than 80 times more impact on the climate than carbon dioxide.

Industry groups have expressed mixed views on state and federal government efforts to stem the potent greenhouse gas, with some saying tougher rules hurt small operators. But the reinstatement of the 2016 rules had the backing of several major oil producers such as BP and a list of trade groups.

These groups and some Republican lawmakers argue that evolving technology is already reducing methane pollution.

A spokesperson for the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association echoed the sentiment in an email while insisting that the state’s industry is committed to releasing less methane.

Industry-led efforts to reduce emissions are working and will hopefully be recognized by federal policymakers, wrote spokesperson Robert McEntyre. The technology is advancing rapidly and has made significant progress since the first federal methane rules were put in place four and a half years ago. This fact should be reflected in any policy directly regulating methane now or in the future.

But an industry advocacy group bluntly criticized the measure in an email, calling it a new attack on oil and gas producers.

Unfortunately, this move is likely to lead to higher costs for consumers and even job losses for small producers in a state where gas prices are up 50% from last year and our unemployment rate. is the second worst in the country, wrote Larry Behrens, director of the nonprofit Power the Futures Western States chapter.

State regulators argue that the restored federal rules will dovetail with New Mexico’s recent push to strengthen oversight of fossil fuel pollution.

This will help ensure that neighboring states also control emissions so that pollution does not cross borders, Environment Secretary James Kenney wrote in an email.

A national framework for reducing oil and gas emissions is essential to establishing a level playing field among states, Kenney wrote. This will further benefit air quality in New Mexico by reducing the transport of emissions from other states.

This is the first Congressional move to overturn a Trump-era environmental policy and also the first time Democratic lawmakers have used the Congressional Review Act to overturn federal regulations.

Republicans under President Donald Trump have used the CRA to overturn several Obama administration rules, including one that prohibited mining companies from dumping waste into waterways.

An environmentalist praised the use of the ARC to bring back what she said was vital climate and air quality protection.

The rules would serve as the basis for the EPA to issue new regulations for methane in all industry operations, including the oldest and most polluting ones, said Camilla Feibelman, director of the Sierra Clubs Rio Grande section.

Last week, the EPA held listening sessions that allowed the public to comment on the need for stricter fossil fuel regulations, Feibelman said, adding that the agency planned to make updates. later this year.

Operators should be required to capture 65% of methane emissions by 2025, she said.

It’s been five years since those rules went into effect, Feibelman said. We were going to have to make the rules even tougher to make sense in this climatic moment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos