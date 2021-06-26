School meals at risk due to shortage of UK truck drivers | school





A shortage of truck drivers in the UK could lead to delays and shortages in food supplies across the country, causing school lunches to be suspended for the rest of the semester.

The warning came as industry representatives told Boris Johnson that Brexit was exacerbating driver shortages and that the pandemic was wreaking havoc on the food supply chain.

Sheffield City Council warned last week that schools may have to rely on emergency standby ingredients like fried fish and dried pasta to feed their students.

School cooks will be supplied with a two-day supply of standby ingredients in case the supply chain fails. You may need to change the menu at the last minute. This is clearly not what anyone wants in the last week of the school year.

The UK road transport sector is short of 100,000 truck drivers. Warnings to the prime minister were sent by the Food and Beverage Federation, the British Frozen Food Federation, the Wholesale Distribution Federation, the Cold Chain Federation, the Meat Producers Association and the British Beer and Bar Association.

We firmly believe that intervention by the Prime Minister/Cabinet Office is the only way to avoid critical supply chains that fail at unprecedented and unimaginable levels, the group letter said.

Rod McKenzie, executive director of policy for the Road Haulage Association, said the shortage of truck drivers is a significant problem that is having a real impact across various sectors.

He told The Observer: We desperately need a government to help us by easing current immigration restrictions and speeding up truck driver testing.

About 15,000 European drivers have left the UK since the beginning of this year, he said, and around 30,000 HGV driving tests have failed last year due to Covid restrictions, he said. This number added to the historically shortfall of 60,000 drivers and now exceeds 100,000.

He said the government must act quickly before food supplies reach critical levels. It is no surprise that school meals are currently being affected.

A spokesperson for the Local Authority Caterers Association said members will take continuity measures to minimize food supply disruptions in these circumstances.

Bidfood, a wholesale distributor supplying frozen and dried food to catering companies serving Sheffields schools, is struggling with a driver shortage. According to Sheffield City Council, some deliveries arrived late and some never arrived.

Companies supplying meat, poultry, fruits and vegetables were not affected as they use vans rather than 18-ton trucks.

Andrew Selley, chief executive of Bidcorp UK, the parent company of Bidfoods, told The Observer that driver shortages are felt right across the supply chain.

To help recruit drivers from the EU talent pool, they have asked the government to relax driver hours and add them to the list of skilled workers.

To move things around, the government will need to invest in a backlog of HGV testing that currently renders thousands of potential drivers unusable. Our latest recruitment drive for HGV drivers has been very successful. However, now many applicants are waiting to be tested before starting work for us.

Sheffield City Councilor Jayne Dunn, who oversees education, children and families, said the city council is working hard to come up with an emergency plan to mitigate the possible impact of the delay.

Britain’s largest retailer, Tesco, said earlier this month that it had plans to address the HGV driver shortage.

