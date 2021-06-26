Makena Morley ready to stand with her heroes in US Olympic 10,000-meter trials | Olympic Games





BILLING Makena Morley asked Duncan Hamilton, MT, what the new Hayward Field looks like.

As a varsity runner at the University of Colorado, Morley ran in the old stadium, but has yet to see the newly reconstructed site. She won’t have to wait much longer and will have her own preview Saturday morning in the women’s 10,000-meter at the US Olympic track and field trials.

I’ve never raced this stage before so I’m really excited to be able to stand on this starting line, said the Bigfork rider.

In college, Morley set the school record in the 10,000 and was a seven-time All-American for the Buffaloes as well as a member of the 2018 Cross Country Championship team. But his final season was cut short by COVID-19 closures and so she had a little more time to weigh her options before finally turning pro and signing a contract with Asics in August 2020.

It was the only company that was really willing to let me go where I wanted, Morley said. Basically they say if you’re happy you’re going to run the fastest so that’s the main reason I signed on with Asics and it was so awesome. I loved them so I’m really glad they took me.

After a short stint in Boise, Idaho with the Idaho Distance Project group didn’t work out, Morley knew she wanted to go back to Montana and be in Bozeman, where she has family. She said she still had the idea of ​​returning to Montana in the back of her head and that she had even almost taken her fifth year at Montana State, after forming a relationship with the director of athletics. cross country Lyle Weese, but now knew it was time.

When I wanted to leave Boise, I thought, I’d better call Lyle. I called him and kind of explained my whole situation to him and he was awesome. He was super excited about it and immediately started training me, Morley said. I am really grateful to him for agreeing to coach me on a very short notice.

Once at Bozeman in October 2020, Morley began volunteering with the Bobcats and training with the team. While in Colorado a number of professional runners stayed and were also coached by her college coaches Mark Wetmore and Heather Burroughs.

I’ve always learned a lot from them and it was always fun to be able to train with them so hopefully I can help bring some of that, Morley said. Or you know, if someone is having a hard time with anything, maybe I’ve been through something like this before to be able to help them. So I hope I am useful to have there.

The Bobcats have been successful this season at all levels, including four members who competed this week at the US Olympic Team Trials, which Morley also benefited from during his training with members of the Men’s Team.

It was fun because I got to run with, well not with, running behind Duncan Hamilton, who ran the steeplechase at the Olympic trials. So it’s fun to have him as a boyfriend who also trains for the trials, Morley said. I’m really thankful for them because they’re all faster than me so it’s great because I’m just training. I loved having them as training partners. It was really fun getting to know them all and running with them.

When she chose to move to Bozeman, she knew she would forgo parts of being part of a professional training group, such as helping with the logistics of training and race registrations, as well as the camaraderie of being part of a team. Morley said she learned a lot about herself in the process.

Fortunately, she also had the benefit of being able to meet Grayson Murphy, another resident of Bozeman (who competed in the women’s steeplechase final) for longer practice runs.

She was a pro for two years before me, so it was like learning some things from her because she’s doing really, really well, said Morley. So it was really fun to have someone else training as well, another woman at least, who also trains at this high level in Bozeman and whom I can meet, so that’s great.

Morley did a few fall road races in 2020, but did his first 10,000-meter run in nearly two years due to COVID-19 cancellations in February 2021 in Austin, Texas, during the Texas Qualifier, where she was fifth in 33 minutes, 05.16 seconds.

That’s when I kind of decided that I really wanted to shoot during that 10k time and go to the 10k practice and do this run, Morley said.

She followed that up with a 9 mile road run in mid-March in Florida, but ended up with COVID-19 soon after.

It was just around the time we were really preparing for workouts and it just really wasn’t a good time to get COVID, Morley said. So I ended up taking six days off and then it was really a bit difficult to come back from that.

Three weeks later, she ran a 5,000-meter race at Oregon State just to see how her lungs would hold in a race. Once satisfied, Morley ran another 10,000 meters three weeks later on May 14 in California in a competition hosted by Sound Running. Morleys’ fourth place came with a personal best of 31: 25.19.

I was really excited about my PR, but I’m 0.19 seconds off the Olympic standard so I have a minute off the US Trials standard, but I’m very close to that Olympic standard. So if I had to make the top three and didn’t make it in trials, I wouldn’t go to the Olympics, said Morley.

But what will happen on Saturday is to be guessed. In a typical Olympic year, the 10,000-meter would be a bunch of top track runners with a few people trying to make the marathon team and would double up for another chance a few months later.

Because the U.S. Olympic Marathon trials took place before the COVID-19 closures, these runners have had nearly a year and a half to retrain if they want to make the team. Additionally, excessive temperatures forecast at Eugene forced organizers to move the evening race to 10:00 am, making the forecast even more difficult.

Morley had to wait until the penultimate day of competition while watching many friends compete from his home in Bozeman as the anticipation grew.

There are all these idols and heroes that I’ve had that I’m going to be able to stand up with, so it’s super exciting, Morley said.

If I go out there and run as hard as I can and know that I have run as hard as I can, I think it will be a success for me. Even if it’s not where I want to go or how long I want to have, if I can just run as hard as I can that day, then that’s the best I can ask for.

NOTES: Toyota sponsors Good Luck Boulevard which athletes see in staging areas prior to competing. Fans can send good luck messages to athletes competing in the Olympic Trials at toyotagoodluckblvd.com. … The TV show is scheduled to air live at 11:00 a.m. on Olympic Channel / live stream or on NBC when airing at 8:00 p.m.

