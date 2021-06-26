UK virus cases ‘catch up’, highest since February 5





The UK recorded the most new coronavirus infections since early February as the National Health Service implemented the Zap initiative to increase immunization rates.

PAN PYLAS Associated Press

June 26, 2021 5:10 PM

4 minutes to read

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email this article

LONDON – SATURDAY The UK recorded its first new coronavirus infection since early February as the National Health Service implemented the Zap initiative to increase vaccination rates.

Another 18,270 people across the UK tested positive for the virus, the highest daily number since February 5, government statistics show. Nearly 100,000 people tested positive over the past week, a nearly 50% increase from the previous week. This raised questions about whether lockdown restrictions will end as planned.

Daily cases have risen significantly over the past few weeks after breaking above the 2,000 line previously. The delta strain, first identified in India and considered by government scientists to be 40% to 80% more contagious than the previous dominant strain, accounts for almost all new cases in the UK.

Most of the new confirmed cases belong to a younger age group that has not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19. The recent surge came as hundreds of visiting vaccination sites, including stadiums and shopping centers, opened in the UK over the weekend to boost vaccine levels, especially among younger people.

“This is a phenomenal achievement and it is fantastic to see so many young people stepping forward for the jab as they work to protect themselves and their loved ones,” said Sub-Vaccine Minister Nadim Ja.

The spread of this variant overturned the Conservative government’s plans to lift all remaining restrictions on social contact in the UK this week. The plan is to lift these restrictions on July 19th, but whether or not they will do so may depend largely on whether the vaccine launch creates a firewall that protects the most vulnerable people. Other parts of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are following similar plans.

The hope is that the rapid release of vaccines has broken the link between infections and those requiring hospitalization. As of Saturday, nearly two-thirds of the UK population had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 48% had it twice.

A recent analysis by the UK Department of Public Health showed that the two doses of the main vaccine used in the UK are highly effective for hospitalization in the delta strain of 96% for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 92% for the AstraZeneca jab.

Over the past few weeks, the number of hospitalizations and deaths has increased, but not at the same rate as infections. On Saturday, the government admitted another 227 people were hospitalized, bringing the total to 1,505, below the 40,000 level recorded earlier this year when the second surge peaked. Virus-related deaths also remained relatively low at 23, bringing the total number of deaths to 128,089.

Concerns over the vaccine were raised as thousands of anti-lockdown protesters marched through central London on Saturday. Some even threw tennis balls into Downing Street, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson has an office and home. Shame and some shouted.

Meanwhile, Johnson was receiving widespread calls to fire health minister Matt Hancock, who apologized for violating social distancing rules after posting a picture of him hugging an aide or Cola D’Angelo in a newspaper. She has been a friend of Hancocks since they worked together at Oxford University and was appointed to his department last year.

The Sunday tabloid also posted a video of the hug that left the Labor Party hopelessly unacceptable late on Friday afternoon.” Some conservative lawmakers urged Hancock to quit because he didn’t put into practice what he preached. . during the epidemic.

Follow all AP pandemic reports at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos