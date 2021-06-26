



Exclusive: Sources say up to 300 Kremlin agents are more likely to steal state secrets than they were when the Cold War began in the 1940s.

There are now more Russian spies in Britain than during the Cold War, the source said.

Spooks believes up to 300 Kremlin agents are trying to steal some state secrets with British citizenship.

They say much more than the Cold War period that began in the 1940s under the brutal Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

Some espionage operations are run by Russian embassy staff, while many more are conducted by civilians not directly connected to the Kremlin.

As one informant said: Russia sees Britain with a soft touch.

Russian intelligence officers made assassinations on British soil, used the new economy to poison people, and put thousands of lives at risk.

Vladimir Putin continues to test the limits of the West.

The Kremlin is also coordinating the Sai version attacks on a daily basis.

Last October, MI5 chief Ken McCallum said the espionage threats posed by China and Russia against Britain were becoming serious and complex.

And relations between Britain and Russia hit new lows last week when the destroyer HMS Defender was almost drawn to battles with Russian warships and jets in the Black Sea.

Russia said one of the warships fired a warning fire and the fighter dropped a bomb nearby.

The Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender arrives at the Black Sea port of Batumi on 26 June.

The Ministry of Defense denied this and said the British ships were in international waters.

But Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to bomb our ships in case of another confrontation.

Former Navy Chief of Staff Westrod said Russia’s actions would have led to war before nuclear weapons.

He added: Putin was incredibly reckless and stupid. Next time there may be a mistake and someone may die and the situation becomes much more serious.

Former Army Chief of Staff Colonel Richard Kemp warned that Putin will not hesitate to attack our ships in the future if he enters the waters he thinks.

He said: Authoritarian regimes are not subject to the same restrictions and constraints as we are, and it is a mistake to evaluate potential responses according to our own logic or norms.

If the Prime Minister believes that the freedom of sailing patrols should provoke Chinese and Russian forces, he should.

However, the British Navy had to be prepared to respond with greater force if attacked. The last thing you need is to turn your tail and set it on fire.

I hope the Prime Minister and his admirals think of this with the worst-case scenario in mind.

