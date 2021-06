EU Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič is expected to hold a meeting with Sir Frost early next week to settle the line during the grace period for a post-Brexit trade deal in Northern Ireland. The agreement under the Northern Ireland Protocol kept Northern Ireland in the EU single market and customs union, despite Britain’s withdrawal from the bloc, leading to confirmation of certain goods coming from the rest of the UK.

However, the decision caused tensions from Stormont’s coalitionist politicians. Stormont said the protocol, implemented as part of the withdrawal agreement, forms a border in the Irish Sea.

Šefčovič will also meet on Monday for a “special meeting” to discuss the protocol with the Executive Committee, the publication understands that he will also talk to Sir Frost.

Brussels is ready to grant the UK government’s requested three-month extension to the grace period for chilled meat and other animal products, which expires from 30 June to 30 September.

However, this will ensure that the UK Minister will ensure that the single market is protected in Northern Ireland, comply with EU SPS (sanitary and phytosanitary) rules to ensure that safety standards are not compromised, and “work with” Brussels to provide a solution on a ten-year row.

Šefčovič is expected to announce Brexit Minister Sir Frost, with EU member diplomats unofficially agreeing to the move on Wednesday, followed by approval along with three “take-in or leave” style conditions attached.

A Brussels source said the “final conditional approval” was “very close” but was delayed slightly due to the protocol’s “technical resolution”.

They added: “We’re really close, so it’s just a small step we have to go through.

“However, once the approval is officially announced, we expect the UK to approve it immediately.

Lagan Valley MP, who is also the leader of the House of Representatives, said removing post-Brexit barriers to trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK will be one of his major priorities in his role.

His promise came after his leadership bid secured the support of a majority of DUP’s party lawmakers and MLA electoral colleges.

In a speech this afternoon, Sir Jeffrey added: “Northern Ireland has the right to trade freely with the rest of the country under Union law, and what we are asking is to restore that right and allow it to trade freely. Continue to do business with our neighbors with the rest of the UK. are doing,” he said.

“And there has to be a solution for that. We have to find a solution for that.”

The UK government has taken a more positive tone on the protocol this afternoon.

