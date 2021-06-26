



Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited a new government-funded sports facility in West London this week as Euro 2020 enters knockout phase.

25 million new funding for grassroots football

Support based on 600 million provided to sports clubs through government sports recovery packages and winter survival packages

While Euro 2020 was heading towards knockout phase, Rishi Sunak visited the Gunnersbury Park Sports Hub in West London to engage in several sessions with local school students.

This is after the government put in new funds of $25 million from its budget earlier this year to support the growth of grassroots football, putting enough money into building around 700 new stadiums across the UK.

Prime Minister Exchequer Rishi Sunak said:

Grassroots football and facilities like Gunnersbury Park play an important role in the community, supporting jobs and nurturing future stars.

That’s why we put $25 million into our budget earlier this year. It builds on the 600 million goal support we have provided to sports during the pandemic.

Government support like this will help the home country find and train future stars, and I urge everyone to lag behind England and Wales as the UK team remaining in the knockout phase of Euro 2020.

FA Chief Executive Mark Bullingham said:

Grassroots football has the power to make a positive impact on the lives of those who play as the club sits at the heart of the community.

The government’s recent 25 million investment in grassroots football, the first part of its 550m pledge, is welcomed and will transform football facilities across the country.

It was fantastic to welcome the Superintendent to a grassroots training session where you could see, engage with, meet players and experience the benefits firsthand at the top facilities.

During a visit earlier this week, the Superintendent met with the Disability Community Sports Group to help arrange training sessions for all girls soccer groups from the local school and coach and Brentford FC player Joshua da Silva.

Last year the government introduced 300 million sports winter survival packages to protect spectator sports in England, and this year’s budget announces an additional $300 million for sports recovery packages to continue supporting the club as fans return to the stadium I did.

Separately, Government and National Lottery-backed Sports England provided $220 million to support community sports clubs and athletic centers through the coronavirus pandemic. According to the latest figures, more than 1,500 football clubs have already awarded 1,0.5 million.

Sport England has also provided an additional $50 million to help grassroots sports clubs and organizations as part of their Uniting the Movement strategy.

Football Foundation figures show a 10% increase in football participation at facilities like Gunnersbury Park, which received a Hubs grant. In 2017, an additional 250,000 people participated, a third of which were women and girls.

Many football clubs at all levels of the UK domestic game have benefited from a multi-billion-pound government support package, including the Hula scheme and Covid loan scheme.

Note to editors

As part of a separate Hubs program, the Gunnersbury Park Sports Hub receives $4 million from the government-funded football foundation to provide community and grassroots sports, create new jobs and improve people’s health and well-being.

The Hub program, formerly known as the Parklife Football Facility Program, launched in 2015 and aims to provide quality grassroots football facilities to poor communities so that people of all ages can experience the positive health and community benefits of participating in sports. to.

Football Foundation figures show an average 10% increase in football engagement at Hubs (Parklife) subsidized grassroots establishments and a 12% increase in multisport participation on the same site. In 2017, that was equivalent to 250,000 soccer players, one-third of whom were women and girls.

The 8 million offered would generate an investment of around 43 million per year when match funding is taken into account, and would provide around a dozen football hubs capable of attracting more than 300,000 participants.

The 2020 budget has allocated $8.5 million to continue the Hubs (Parklife) football facility program in 20/21. The government has provided 8 million capital funding along with the Premier League and Football Association to match the fund’s investment in accessible local football facilities aimed at needy communities. Local authorities with a population of 200,000 or more are eligible to apply.

