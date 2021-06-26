The first cruise from a US port in more than 15 months has taken off





But more than 15 months after the industry was shut down by the pandemic, the first major cruise ship left a US port on Saturday.

Celebrity Edge departed Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale just after 6 p.m. on a seven-night trip with stops in Mexico and the Bahamas.

The ship sails at 40% capacity as Celebrity – and the industry – move towards an American recovery.

“For this start-up period, we are sailing with reduced capacity to give all of us a chance to get used to the protocols and really allow for natural social distancing,” said Susan Lomax, Global Public Relations Manager at Celebrity Cruises. .

Kate McCue, the first and only American female captain of a mega cruise ship, will be at the helm.

A “fabulous experience” is what Stewart Chiron expects on board.

Chiron, a cruise expert behind The Cruise Guy website, was recently on a Celebrity Millennium Cruise from Sint Maarten, so he knows what to expect.

“Vaccinated passengers will be able to store their masks on board. Going ashore in Mexico and the Bahamas will have restrictions but whatever!” Chiron said by email.

Some of the Celebrity Edge passengers were so eager to get on board that they wore special t-shirts for the occasion.

“I ordered them because we had to make a statement,” said Cynthia Mitchell, of Hope, Kansas, wearing matching “Straight Outta Vaccination” shirts with her husband, James.

“I know we’ve all been through tremendous trauma, and everyone knows people we’ve lost in this situation,” Mitchell said. “I think it’s good that Celebrity has got their employees back to work and ready to go. I’m excited.”

“I did the cartwheels just a minute ago. This is how excited I am,” said Tina Carter of Washington, DC. “I’m really excited to be back on a cruise. Nothing like it.”

Passengers and crew vaccinated

The entire crew is vaccinated, as well as at least 95% of the passengers.

This is in line with CDC rules which say a cruise ship can either sail with almost fully vaccinated passengers and crew, 95% either way, or take a test cruise before sailing with paying passengers to test security protocols.

While Celebrity Edge plays by the rules, a federal court recently sided with the state of Florida, issuing a preliminary injunction barring the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from enforcing its conditional navigation order in the state.

A ban on businesses requiring proof of vaccination in Florida has also called into question the policies of cruise lines. Celebrity says applying for vaccination status is still allowed under the ban – it just can’t be required.

Famous passengers who refuse to provide vaccination information are considered unvaccinated and 5% of cabins have been reserved for such guests, according to Lomax. Unvaccinated passengers over the age of 16 will be subject to additional Covid-19 testing at their expense.

Parts of the ship will be designated for those who are not vaccinated, Lomax said, and unvaccinated guests will be required to wear masks or face covers.

New measures to reduce the risk of Covid

Cruise lines have worked with health and medical experts, industry organizations and government officials to develop safety protocols in line with the rules and guidelines put in place by the CDC.

On board the Celebrity Edge, staggered arrival and departure times are in place to avoid large groups. Most passenger cabins will be spaced out and crew members will have their own cabins due to the reduced capacity.

People line up to board the Celebrity Edge cruise ship on June 26.

Maria Alejandra Cardona / AFP / Getty Images

Buffet-style meals, popular with many passengers, will still be offered but will be served by the crew rather than self-service.

The ship will also have additional medical resources on board in the event of an outbreak, including a capacity for 33 patients and four intensive care beds.

Epidemics on board ships at the start of the pandemic led to scores of deaths and hundreds of infections, but medical experts consider widespread vaccination to be a game-changer.

During recent navigation aboard the Celebrity Millennium from Sint Maarten, two passengers tested positive for Covid-19. The ship was sailing with a fully vaccinated crew and guests, and both passengers were asymptomatic.

Cruise Guy’s Chiron, who was on board, said he was disappointed when passengers tested positive on day 6 of the cruise, but safety protocols were working.

“The systems worked for the benefit of everyone on board. The big change was that the passengers and crew were able to continue their cruise. Dinner, lounges, shows, the casino… were functioning normally during the 1, 5 days left, “Chiron said.

Celebrity chief medical officer Dr Calvin Johnson said neither he nor the crew worried about sailing safely. “I think everyone really believes in the protocols that we developed, the processes that we put in place, because they were part of it.”

The Celebrity Edge will be the first ship from the United States to put them to the test.

CNN’s Natasha Chen, Nadia Kounang and Michael Nedelman contributed to this report.

