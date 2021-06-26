UK health minister resigns after violating coronavirus rules





British health minister Matt Hancock, who led the coronavirus response, resigned a day after apologizing for violating social distancing rules with an aide he allegedly cheated on.

Hancock was under increasing pressure after the tabloid Sun newspaper posted images of him kissing his chief aide or Cola D’Angelo in the health department’s office. Sun said the closed-circuit television image was taken before May 6, 11, 11 days before the lockdown rules were relaxed, allowing hugs and other physical contact with people outside the home.

In his resignation letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Hancock said the government owed it to those who, frankly, sacrificed so much to this epidemic when we let them down.

And the people who make these rules have to stick to them, so I have to resign. “, he wrote.

Sajid Javid, who served as UK Treasurer in the Johnson government before resigning in February 2020, will replace Hancock as Health Secretary. Javid was also the Interior Minister in the then Prime Minister Theresa May’s government.

Johnson said he regrets receiving Hancox’s resignation and that he should resign very proudly for what you accomplished not only in combating the pandemic, but also before COVID-19 strikes us. “

Johnson had previously expressed confidence in Hancock despite widespread calls to fire him.

Jonathan Ashworth, health spokesperson for the opposition Labor Party, said Matt Hancock was right to resign. But why did Boris Johnson not have the courage to fire him and why did he say the matter was closed?

Some members of the Administrative Conservative Party also called for Hancock to quit because he did not practice what he preached during the pandemic.

The last thing I want is for my private life to distract us from the single-minded focus that keeps us out of this crisis, married Hancock said in his resignation letter.

I apologize once again for breaking the guidelines, and for this, I apologize to my family and loved ones. I also have to be with my kids now.

Hancock, 42, is the latest British official to be charged with violating restrictions imposed on the rest of the population to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The government also faces doubts about the situation in which Hancock hired Cola D’Angelo, a college friend who was appointed to his department last year. She was initially hired as an unpaid advisor and this year became a non-executive director of the Ministry of Health, which pays around £15,000 ($21,000) per year for this role.

The Johnsons Conservative government has long been branded supremacist by critics for hiring special advisers and contractors outside the civil service without the long-conventional level of scrutiny.

The Hancocks department is accused of forgoing procurement rules to award lucrative contracts to personal contacts, often for protective equipment and other medical necessities. As the outbreak peaked, Hancock said he felt the need to quickly secure essential supplies.

Hancock has been under pressure in the weeks after accusing former chief of staff Dominic Cummings of sabotaging the government’s response to the epidemic. Cummings, who was once critical of the government he served, said last month that Hancock should have been fired for lying and error. He also released a WhatsApp message in which Johnson branded Hancock completely (swearing) hopelessly.

Cummings himself was charged with breaking the rules and undermining the government’s message of staying home while driving 400 kilometers (250 miles) across the UK to his parents’ home during the spring 2020 lockdown. Johnson resisted pressure to fire him, but Cummings quit his job in November after a power struggle in the prime minister’s office.

Frank Griffiths and Jill Lawless, Associated Press

