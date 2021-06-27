UK passes 500,000 genome-sequenced coronavirus (COVID-19) tests





Genome sequencing has made important contributions to the fight against viruses by rapidly identifying the variant in question, understanding its propagation, and slowing its spread.

Sequencing provides valuable data to support decisions that will help mitigate future social distancing and monitor future strain and infectious disease threats.

As the UK’s testing program continues to grow, the UK today (Sunday 27 June) passed more than 500,000 genomic sequence-positive coronavirus (COVID-19) tests.

The strength of the UK’s genomic science-based and diagnostic sequencing industry has enabled the UK to rapidly identify COVID-19 strains and capture valuable data to help track mutations in the viral genome and stay ahead. The UK is estimated to contribute around 50% of all sequencing shared for global comparisons.

Genome sequencing is a laboratory analysis that identifies the genetic makeup of a virus and can detect new strains or mutations in existing strains. Reaching this milestone is a testament to the UK’s unparalleled expertise in genomics and the hard work of researchers, laboratory scientists and analysts, clinicians and policy makers.

Thanks to the UK’s world-leading genome sequencing capabilities, cases of the Delta (B1.617.2) mutation and other mutations of concern were quickly detected. This allows governments to slow the spread of variants by breaking the transmission chain by quickly deploying additional assistance in areas where variants of concern are prevalent, such as surge testing and improved contact tracing.

Innovation Minister Lord Bethell said:

From Fred Sanger to modern times, the UK has a proud tradition of developing genetic and genomic technologies that improve the lives of patients across the country and around the world.

This milestone is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and excellence of researchers and scientists in laboratories across the country, and those on the front lines of the fight against this disastrous virus.

It is important to remain committed to maintaining and advancing global leadership in genomics and unleashing its enormous potential.

The British public has played their part at every stage of this pandemic, and is being tested when asked to do so, urging everyone to do their part. That way, you can continue to detect new strain concerns and protect yourself and the community as restrictions are relaxed. .

Surge testing has been applied to specific regions across the country to monitor and contain the spread of COVID-19 and to better understand new strains. Genome sequencing is a key part of bibliographic testing as it allows scientists to identify not only variants of concern, but also new emerging variants that continue to identify changes to known variants or should follow. All positive tests with a sufficiently high viral load from the bibliographic test zip code and identified test site are sent for sequencing.

In addition to surge testing, the government is offering additional support packages to help contain the spread of the delta variant. This includes support for these self-isolation and activities to maximize vaccine intake in the area. It was quickly deployed to regions including Bedford, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Cheshire and Birmingham.

To increase our readiness and strengthen our defenses against new strains, we supported a new technique for the detection of known strains known as genotyping. Genotyping tests detect mutations representing known variants within 48 hours of positive COVID-19 PCR. test results. Genotyping should be used after PCR, and to determine the maximum number of cases with the mutation, the government uses a confirmatory PCR test for positive LFD test results in the UK during periods of low prevalence. The validation test is used to validate the results of the initial LFD rapid test.

The virus will continue to evolve naturally as it spreads globally, but the UK will continue to use its superior genomics, epidemiology and virology capabilities to monitor all strains to ensure that public health interventions are effective and balanced.

UKHSA CEO Jenny Harries said:

The sequencing genome has been one of the most versatile tools in our arsenal in the fight against COVID-19, and as our roadmap progresses, the importance of its role in tracking virus mutations and helping us to act decisively to prevent cases from occurring will increase in importance. only.

The UK has shared its unparalleled genomics capabilities with the world during this global pandemic and our expertise in this field will be central to the mission of the UK Department of Health and Security.

Every genome sequence will help arm governments and scientists with reliable data to outperform viruses, and a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has worked so hard to reach this fantastic milestone.

genome sequencing process

Genome sequencing has been critical to detecting and responding to novel COVID-19 strains and strains of concern. Public Health England (PHE) is closely monitoring how COVID-19 has changed over time with new strains to better understand the impact of these changes on the nature of the virus and use this insight to increase the contagiousness of new strains. evaluated.

In the early stages of the pandemic, the COG-UK (COVID-19 Genomics UK) consortium was created to provide large-scale, rapid whole-genome virus sequencing to local NHS centers and governments. Data gathered by the consortium has helped public health agencies better manage the outbreak in the UK and inform vaccine development efforts. Sequencing is now provided through programs within the UKHSA, which are based on the work of COG-UK.

After sequencing, viral genome data are combined with clinical and epidemiological data sets to help guide UK public health interventions and policies. In the future, this information will enable the evaluation of new therapies and non-pharmacological interventions and provide information on community transmission and pathogenesis. These data also allow researchers to identify and evaluate novel genetic changes in known variants and to investigate how viruses affect the ability of viruses to transmit from person to person.

An important part of our genome surveillance is supporting global safety by testing people traveling abroad. Scientists at PHE upload mutation sequence information to GISAID to inform other countries of mutations in other parts of the world.

The UKs New Variant Assessment Program is already helping countries discover new variants using UK genome sequencing technology, providing technical assistance and training scientists.

UK leadership in genomics

British research led to the discovery of a paradigm shift in genetics, from the original discovery of the structure of DNA to our participation in the human genome project.

The UK has also been at the forefront of translating important research into clinical practice and improving patient outcomes. It is also home to an extensive genomics and health research infrastructure, from the UK Biobank founded in 2006 to Genomics England, NHS England and the Improvement Genomic Medicine Service (GMS).

Genomics is just one example of the government’s efforts to drive healthcare innovation in the UK, which will play a central role in future health resilience, growth in the life sciences sector and action to improve patient care.

background information

An up-to-date list of areas where bibliographic testing is currently being deployed is available.

